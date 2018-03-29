Reggae on the Rocks, Halsey and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

This summer marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, which will be at Red Rocks on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26; Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more are slated to play. Tickets, $54.75 to $87.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

Halsey, who played at the Pepsi Center last year, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, July 30, as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour. Tickets, $29.50 to $75, go on sale on Thursday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

YES celebrates its fiftieth anniversary tour with a stop at the Paramount Theatre, on Monday, June 11. The lineup for this tour includes guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood. Tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.