 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Halsey headlines Red Rocks in July.EXPAND
Halsey headlines Red Rocks in July.
Mathew Tucciarone

Reggae on the Rocks, Halsey and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 29, 2018 | 5:18am
AA

This summer marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, which will be at Red Rocks on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26; Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more are slated to play. Tickets, $54.75 to $87.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

Halsey, who played at the Pepsi Center last year, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, July 30, as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour. Tickets, $29.50 to $75, go on sale on Thursday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

YES celebrates its fiftieth anniversary tour with a stop at the Paramount Theatre, on Monday, June 11. The lineup for this tour includes guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood. Tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Post Paradise and Rosedale: With Silver & Gold, Wolfer, Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

BLACK SHEEP

Extortionist: Wed., April 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Jackopierce: Thu., May 10, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Juz J: Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dodie: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
Nicki Bluhm: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $20.
Playing for Change: With Coal Town Reunion, Thu., June 7, 9 p.m., $12.
Stars: Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $20.75.
Wovenhand: Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Bombimo: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Wardruna: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $35/$45.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Canyon Collected: Thu., May 17, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Damn Right!: Sat., June 2, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $20/$25
Particle and George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners: Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
phAb5 (phoffman & Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass): Feat. Cris Jacobs, Todd Herrington, Dusty Simmons with Part & Parcel, Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Chris Botti: Wed., June 27, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70.
The Milk Carton Kids: With Sierra Hull, Mon., June 25, 6:30 p.m., $53-$58.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul: Tue., Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Evanoff: With Megan Hamilton, Nobide, MXXXNWatchers, Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Gin Wigmore: Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Walker & Royce: Thu., May 10, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Blue Water Highway: Sat., June 2, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Hackensaw Boys: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Jenny Don't and the Spurs: Sun., May 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KILLY: Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $20.
New Years Day: Wed., May 23, 7:30 p.m., $18.
Quiet Slang: Mon., June 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Dance Gavin Dance: With I See Stars, Erra, Sianvar, Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $22.
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics: With Adam Deitch Producer Set feat. Chris Karns (PL Live), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Daily Bread, Tortuga, Fri., April 20, 10 p.m., $20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

ANIMA!: Sun., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Arturo Complex: Tue., April 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Free Salamander Exhibit: With Cheer Accident, Faun Fables, Tue., June 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Lola Rising: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Snail Mail: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Wilderado: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LEVITT PAVILION

Paul Thorn & Blind Boys of Alabama: Sun., Aug. 19, 4 p.m., $30.
Robert Earl Keen: Fri., July 27, 6 p.m., $20/$37.50.

LOST LAKE

Braden Barrie and SayWeCanFly: Sun., May 13, 8 p.m., $10 - $12.
Electric Six: Fri., June 29, Sat., June 30 9:30, p.m., $16 - $20.
Famous Men (album release): Thu., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Open to the Hound: Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Porlolo (album release): Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Scooter Brown Band: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
Vermillion Road: Fri., May 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Backtrack: Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Camp Cope and Petal: Fri., June 29, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Emilie Brandt: Sat., May 19, 7 p.m., $10/$12.
Hypnotic Vibes: Sat., May 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
TYR: Sun., May 13, 6 p.m., $20-$22.

OGDEN THEATRE

Seether: Thu., July 26, 7:15 p.m., $36.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Celtic Thunder: Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $48-$78.50.
YES: #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES, Mon., June 11, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Panic! at the Disco: With Arizona, Hayley Kiyoko, Tue., Aug. 7, 7 p.m.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Halsey: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Leon Bridges: With Khruangbin, Masego, Thu., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $56.95-$82.
LSD Tour: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam: With King Leg, Tue., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
NEEDTOBREATHE: With JOHNNYSWIM, Forest Blakk, Wed., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$60.50.
Reggae on the Rocks: Featuring Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more, Sat., Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 26, 2:30 p.m., $54.75-$87.50.
Rise Against: With AFI and Anti-Flag, Sat., Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Rodrigo y Gabriela: With Bahamas, Tue., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$65.
Seven Lions: Thu., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $30-$80.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

JoFoKe aNem: Feat. Joe Keel & the Action Orchestra Reunion, Fri., May 11, 8 p.m., $15-$30.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Bearracuda Denver: Fri., June 15, 8 p.m., $10/$15.

SWALLOW HILL

Halo-Halo: Feat. Caitlin Gilmore, Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $12/$14.
Janiva Magness: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $23/$25.


Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >