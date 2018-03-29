Reggae on the Rocks, Halsey and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

This summer marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, which will be at Red Rocks on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26; Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more are slated to play. Tickets, $54.75 to $87.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.
Halsey, who played at the Pepsi Center last year, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, July 30, as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour. Tickets, $29.50 to $75, go on sale on Thursday, March 29, at 10 a.m.
YES celebrates its fiftieth anniversary tour with a stop at the Paramount Theatre, on Monday, June 11. The lineup for this tour includes guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood. Tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, go on sale on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Post Paradise and Rosedale: With Silver & Gold, Wolfer, Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Extortionist: Wed., April 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Jackopierce: Thu., May 10, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Juz J: Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Dodie: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
Nicki Bluhm: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $20.
Playing for Change: With Coal Town Reunion, Thu., June 7, 9 p.m., $12.
Stars: Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $20.75.
Wovenhand: Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Bombimo: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Wardruna: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $35/$45.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Canyon Collected: Thu., May 17, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Damn Right!: Sat., June 2, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $20/$25
Particle and George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners: Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
phAb5 (phoffman & Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass): Feat. Cris Jacobs, Todd Herrington, Dusty Simmons with Part & Parcel, Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Chris Botti: Wed., June 27, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70.
The Milk Carton Kids: With Sierra Hull, Mon., June 25, 6:30 p.m., $53-$58.
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul: Tue., Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
Evanoff: With Megan Hamilton, Nobide, MXXXNWatchers, Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Gin Wigmore: Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Walker & Royce: Thu., May 10, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Blue Water Highway: Sat., June 2, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Hackensaw Boys: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Jenny Don't and the Spurs: Sun., May 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KILLY: Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $20.
New Years Day: Wed., May 23, 7:30 p.m., $18.
Quiet Slang: Mon., June 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Dance Gavin Dance: With I See Stars, Erra, Sianvar, Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $22.
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics: With Adam Deitch Producer Set feat. Chris Karns (PL Live), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Daily Bread, Tortuga, Fri., April 20, 10 p.m., $20.
ANIMA!: Sun., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Arturo Complex: Tue., April 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Free Salamander Exhibit: With Cheer Accident, Faun Fables, Tue., June 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Lola Rising: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Snail Mail: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Wilderado: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Paul Thorn & Blind Boys of Alabama: Sun., Aug. 19, 4 p.m., $30.
Robert Earl Keen: Fri., July 27, 6 p.m., $20/$37.50.
Braden Barrie and SayWeCanFly: Sun., May 13, 8 p.m., $10 - $12.
Electric Six: Fri., June 29, Sat., June 30 9:30, p.m., $16 - $20.
Famous Men (album release): Thu., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Open to the Hound: Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Porlolo (album release): Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Scooter Brown Band: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
Vermillion Road: Fri., May 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Backtrack: Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Camp Cope and Petal: Fri., June 29, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Emilie Brandt: Sat., May 19, 7 p.m., $10/$12.
Hypnotic Vibes: Sat., May 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
TYR: Sun., May 13, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Seether: Thu., July 26, 7:15 p.m., $36.
Celtic Thunder: Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $48-$78.50.
YES: #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES, Mon., June 11, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
Panic! at the Disco: With Arizona, Hayley Kiyoko, Tue., Aug. 7, 7 p.m.
Halsey: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Leon Bridges: With Khruangbin, Masego, Thu., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $56.95-$82.
LSD Tour: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam: With King Leg, Tue., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
NEEDTOBREATHE: With JOHNNYSWIM, Forest Blakk, Wed., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$60.50.
Reggae on the Rocks: Featuring Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more, Sat., Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 26, 2:30 p.m., $54.75-$87.50.
Rise Against: With AFI and Anti-Flag, Sat., Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Rodrigo y Gabriela: With Bahamas, Tue., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$65.
Seven Lions: Thu., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $30-$80.
JoFoKe aNem: Feat. Joe Keel & the Action Orchestra Reunion, Fri., May 11, 8 p.m., $15-$30.
Bearracuda Denver: Fri., June 15, 8 p.m., $10/$15.
Halo-Halo: Feat. Caitlin Gilmore, Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $12/$14.
Janiva Magness: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $23/$25.
