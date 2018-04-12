Ringo Starr, Kamasi Washington and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (featuring Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Graham Gouldman, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette) will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, September 25. Tickets, $59.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m.
Saxophonist Kamasi Washington stops at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 27 in support of his new album, Heaven and Earth, which drops on June 22. Tickets, $36.50 to $40, go on sale Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
Lloyd Cole performs two sets at Swallow Hill Music on Saturday, June 30, as part of his Retrospective Tour, which includes songs from 1983 through 1996. Tickets. $24-$26, are on sale now.
Har Mar Superstar: Wed., July 25, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
HORzillia Presents: Fri., May 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
American Aquarium: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
David Ramirez: With Matt Wright, Wed., July 11, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Har Mar Superstar: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $17.
The Sweet Lillies (album release): With Part & Parcel, Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $15.
Wovenhand: Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
After Grass: Ft. Gasoline Lollipops, Sat., Aug. 25, 10 p.m., $15-$20.
Collie Buddz: With Nattali Rize, Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Kamasi Washington: Sat., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $36.50-$40.
Rufus Wainwright: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $45-$399.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Katharsis and Cris Jacobs Band: With Steady Flow, Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Orchard Lounge and LTJ Bukem: With DrFameus (Allen Aucoin of the Disco Biscuits), Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
That Damn Sasquatch Pickin’ on the '80s: With Groovement, Grassfed and more, Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Social Distortion: With the Menzingers, Low Cut Connie, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jade Jackson, Wed., July 4, 5 p.m., $45-$75.
Heartbyrne (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $5-$12.
Andy Babb & the Big Beautiful Band (album release): Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Mammoth Water: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Ned Garthe Explosion: Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Now, Now: Sat., Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Ryley Walker: Sat., Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Sparta: Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $16.75-$20.
Urban Pioneers: Mon., May 7, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Allen Stone: With Nick Waterhouse, Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25.50.
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven: With Shred Is Dead., Wed., April 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Supervillains: Fri., June 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
38 Special: Sun., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $27-$37.
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!: Sun., June 10, 7 p.m., $29-$39.
Chris Isaak: Sun., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.
Firefall: Wed., July 4, 7:30 p.m., $10-$22.
Josh Turner: Sat., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $29-$39.
Kenny Loggins: Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $45-$55.
Little River Band: Sat., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35.
The O’Jays: Sun., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $36-$46.
Super Diamond: Tue., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$27.
Third Eye Blind: Sun., July 22, 7 p.m., $42-$52.
Tommy James & the Shondells/ Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone: Sun., July 8, 7 p.m., $29-$39.
Toto: Sun., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $29-$39.
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey: Sun., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $39-$49.
Blackbird Blackbird: Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Blueprint: Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Cozz: Sun., May 27, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.
DECA: Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Nova Somnia: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Trujillo Company: Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dylan Carlson (of EARTH): Sat., Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
The Hacks: Mon., June 4, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Lithics: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marc Scibilia: Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Racquet Club: Sat., July 7, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Sunmonks: Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Transviolet: Sat., June 23, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Cold Cave: Tue., June 5, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Backseaters (album release): Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Belmont: Wed., May 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ultra5280 Presents Seven: Feat. Tyto Alba, Sat., May 12, 8 p.m., $7-$10.
Little Dragon: With Vic Mensa, Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $35.50.
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Thu., July 19, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
The Get Up Kids: Sat., June 30, 9 p.m., $21-$150.
Otep: Sun., July 8, 8 p.m., $18-$150.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: Tue., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$149.50.
Goo Goo Dolls: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
HARD Red Rocks 2018: With DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, Helker, Thu., Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Nas and Black Star: With Pusha T, Brother Ali and very special guests The ReMINDers, Tue., July 31, 5:30 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.
STS9: Sat., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.
Yo-Yo Ma: Performing Bach's Cello Suites, Wed., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$175.
The Danny Masters Band "Evermore" Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
The Fever 333: Sun., May 27, 7 p.m., $10.79-$13.33.
Top Flite Empire: Sat., May 19, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Lloyd Cole: The Retrospective Tour: Two Sets of His Music (1983-1996), Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
The Mulligan Brothers and Will Kimbrough: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
