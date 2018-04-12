Ringo Starr, Kamasi Washington and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ringo Starr headlines the Paramount Theatre in September.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (featuring Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Graham Gouldman, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette) will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, September 25. Tickets, $59.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m.

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington stops at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 27 in support of his new album, Heaven and Earth, which drops on June 22. Tickets, $36.50 to $40, go on sale Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m.

Lloyd Cole performs two sets at Swallow Hill Music on Saturday, June 30, as part of his Retrospective Tour, which includes songs from 1983 through 1996. Tickets. $24-$26, are on sale now.