Robert Plant, Morrissey and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Robert Plant comes to the Buell Theatre in February.

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters, who will release Carry Fire in October, headline the Buell Theatre on February 24 in support of the new album, which is included in the ticket price. Tickets ($54.20-$103.75) go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

The Celebrating David Bowie tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 25, and features pianist Mike Garson as well as guitarists Adrian Belew and Gerry Leonard, who share between them three decades of recording, writing and playing live with Bowie. Bassist Carmine Rojas, Fishbone's Angelo Moore and singer Gaby Moreno are also part of the tour. Tickets ($35.50-$65.50) go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

As we previously announced, Morrissey will be at the Paramount Theatre on November 20, Lana Del Rey will be at the Pepsi Center on January 7, 2018, and Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will land at the venue on September 14, 2018.