Robert Plant comes to the Buell Theatre in February.
Robert Plant comes to the Buell Theatre in February.
Brandon Marshall

Robert Plant, Morrissey and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 28, 2017 | 5:16am
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters, who will release Carry Fire in October, headline the Buell Theatre on February 24 in support of the new album, which is included in the ticket price. Tickets ($54.20-$103.75) go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

The Celebrating David Bowie tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 25, and features pianist Mike Garson as well as guitarists Adrian Belew and Gerry Leonard, who share between them three decades  of recording, writing and playing live with Bowie. Bassist Carmine Rojas, Fishbone's Angelo Moore and singer Gaby Moreno are also part of the tour. Tickets ($35.50-$65.50) go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

As we previously announced, Morrissey will be at the Paramount Theatre on November 20, Lana Del Rey will be at the Pepsi Center on January 7, 2018, and Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will land at the venue on September 14, 2018.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Random Rab: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Downswing: Wed., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Fortune's Fool: With Omen, Fatebringer, Remain and Sustain, Night of the Living Shred, Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
He Is Legend: Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Josh Todd & the Conflict: With Adelitas Way, Wayland, Wed., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $20-$24.
My Body Sings Electric (ten-year anniversary): With Modern Suspects, Slow Caves, Tigerwine, Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
These Streets: Tue., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Analog Son: With Fox Street, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$28.
Mama Magnolia: With Fox Street, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Nathan Palmer: Sun., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $12.
Redbull Sound Select: Margaret Glaspy, Pearl Charles, the Still Tide: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $5 with RSVP/$15 without.
YAMN: With Fox Street, Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$25.
Yung Lean: Sun., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Justin Martin's Halloween Masquerade: With Ardalan, Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Leftover Salmon: With High Country Horns feat. Jennifer Hartswick and Skerik, Grant Farm (11/24), the Drunken Hearts (11/25) and CU Denver Bluegrass Ensemble (both nights), Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $32.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

2nd Annual Corduroy Classic: Ft. Part & Parcel House Band, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Disco Floyd: With Phour Point O, Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
DMX: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $35-$55.
Joey Porter’s Shady Business: Ft. Joey Porter (The Motet), Robert "Sput" Searight (Snarky Puppy), MonoNeon (Prince), DJ Williams (KDTU), Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Drew Sayers (The Motet), Corey Frye (The Main Squeeze), Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

1STBANK CENTER

106.7 KBPI Saints & Sinners Halloween Ball: Breaking Benjamin with Killswitch Engage, Shaman's Harvest, Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $39.50-$55.

FOX THEATRE

GZA: Wed., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Intuit: With the Alcapones, Masontown, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lunar Fire (album release): With Soulacybin, Xerephine, Alais Clay, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Kimi Most: With Ian Mahan, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Moonlight Bloom: With Soul Juice, Green Hit, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Darkness: Sat., April 7, 8 p.m., $25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

My Body Sings Electric (ten-year anniversary): With Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, Silver & Gold, Luxxe, Thu., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Midnight Club: Sat., Nov. 25, 6 p.m., $8-$12.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Cowards: With Overtime, Offbeat, Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Go Rounds: With Chris Bathgate, TMULE, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Last Chance Texaco: With Commerce City Rollers, Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Novel Ideas: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Pale Waves: Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Pile of Priests (EP release): With Scalafrea, Depths of Dementia, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

'68: With Stolas, Alistair Hennessey, Tue., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Angel Vivaldi and Scale The Summit: With Andy Jones, Thu., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Diarrhea Planet: Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Guttermouth and Koffin Kats: With the Atom Age, Gallows Bound, Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
IAMTHESHOTGUN: With Doomsday for the Destroyer, the Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite, Sat., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
My Body Sings Electric (ten-year anniversary): With Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, All Chiefs, Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Winds of Plague: Thu., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $14-$16.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Maddie's Changed (album release): With Postcards, Gestalt, POST/WAR, Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Signor Benedick The Moor: With Randal Bravery, CURTA, the Milk Blossoms, Loanword, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $12.
Sundressed: With Nominee, Band of Silver, Postcards, Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Type: With Color, Claygo, Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

21 Savage: With YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tue., Dec. 12, 9 p.m., $35.
I Prevail: With We Came As Romans, the Word Alive, Escape the Fate, Mon., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $25/$28.
Walk the Moon: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $39.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Carnage the Executioner: Attack of the Show Stealer Tour: Denver doc premiere/live show/Q&A, Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $12.
Git Some: With Fast Eddy, Jane Doe, Wed., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Celebrating David Bowie: Featuring Mike Garson, Adrian Belew, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Angelo Moore and Gaby Moreno, Sun., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $35.50-$65.50.
Morrissey: Mon., Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m., $65-$99.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
Lana Del Rey: Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $39.50-$125.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Alan Doyle Band: Wed., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $30.
Simo: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $8.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Bass Control: With Barely Alive, Dodge & Fuski, Dubloadz, Myro, Oolacile, Virtual Riot, Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$40.
Hinder and Josh Todd & the Conflict: With Adelitas Way, Wayland, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$50.

SWALLOW HILL

Chris Daniels & Friends Holiday Concert: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Lucy Kaplansky: Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Ruthie Foster: Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $28-$30.

TEMPLE BUELL THEATRE

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $54.20-$103.75.

