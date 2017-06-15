Ryan Adams, Harry Styles and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Ryan Adams will be at the Fox Theatre on Monday, June 19.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
While Ryan Adams has been selling out some good-sized venues on his current tour, he'll be playing a more intimate show at the Fox Theatre next Monday, June 19, the night before he headlines Red Rocks. Tickets ($65) go on sale on Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m.
You'll have to wait longer for Harry Styles, who won't be at the Pepsi Center for another year — until Tuesday, July 3, 2018. He'll be bringing Kacey Musgraves along, as well. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.
The legendary singer Tom Jones stops at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Tuesday, September 19. Tickets ($49.50-$149.50) go on sale on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Obituary: With Exodus, Power Trip, Dust Bolt, Wed., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $26-$28.
Flo Rida: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $49-$119.
Com Truise and Nosaj Thing: With CLEOPOLD, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Deer Tick: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
The Schwag: Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Blood Road: Tue., June 27, 6 p.m., $10.
Bob Schneider: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $25.50.
Chelsea Wolfe: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
The Drums: With Methyl Ethel, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
The Malai Llama: Ft. Jennifer Hartswick (of Trey Anastasio Band), Wed., June 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Radical Face: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25.
Rich Homie Quan: With Pardison Fontaine, Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $30.
Bonobo: Fri., Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., $32.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Del McCoury Band: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Lyle Divinsky's Soul Survivors: Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $10/$15.
Other Brothers: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band ft. Todd Smallie, Bill McKay, Mark Levy and Tori Pater's "Waiting for Columbus," Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Shakewell + Ramirez + Germ: With Swizzy J, Mon., July 3, 8 p.m., $18/$22.
Todd Sheaffer (of Railroad Earth) and Dead Floyd: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Ween After-Party: With Mike Dillon Band feat. Claude Coleman Jr. of Ween and very special guests, Thu., July 13, 11:30 p.m., $15/$20.
Tom Jones: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.
Colorado's Brazil Fest's Sambalegria: Sat., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $12-$22.
Good Old War: With Twin Bandit, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
Policulture: Thu., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Ryan Adams & His Unknown Band: Mon., June 19, 9 p.m., $65.
Ásgeir: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Geographer: Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Maggie Koerner: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Wolf Alice: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
BoomBox: Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$100.
Chicano Batman and Khruangbin: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
Deer Tick: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $27.50.
Public Display of Aggression: With DJ Bean, DJ Julian Black, the Midnight Marionettes, DJ Katastrophy, DJ Phantom, eHpH, DJ Biggie, Fri., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $10.
She Wants Revenge: Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$29.
Victor Wooten: Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$60.
Elliott Brood: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Las Piñas: Mon., July 10, 8:30 p.m., $8-$12.
Earthless: With Cloud Catcher, Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
Bent Knee: Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Bleached: Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
INVSN: Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Ought: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15.
SG Lewis: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
Sheer Mag: With Tony Molina, Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
SYCDVK: With Black Moon Howl, Native Harrow, Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Torres: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
XYLØ: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Alex Napping: Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Tristen: With Jenny O, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Dayseeker: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $12.
Earthless: With Cloud Catcher, Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Exodus: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Four Year Strong: With Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons, Fri., Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m., $17-$22.
Kingdom of Giants: With Afterlife, Kriminals, Tue., Aug. 22, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Marty Friedman: With Scale the Summit, the Fine Constant, Wed., Aug. 23, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Pears: With the Big Ups, Russian Girlfriends, Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
The Schwag: Sun., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Stiff Little Fingers: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Armors: Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Get Scared: With Famous Last Words, World War Me, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
He Is Legend: With Islander, Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Ben Folds: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $35.75-$37.
Foster the People: Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $35.
Glass Animals: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $50.50.
Manchester Orchestra: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $23.25.
Mutemath: Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $32.
Slowdive: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Spafford: Thu., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $19.99-$25.
Zomboy: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $25-$60.
Harry Styles: With Kacey Musgraves, Tue., July 3, 2018, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
The Weeknd: Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.75-$125.75.
Mad Decent Block Party: featuring Major Lazer with Cashmere Cat, Alison Wonderland, Slumberjack, Sun., Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m., $65.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With the Budos Band (8/28) and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires (8/29), Mon., Aug. 28, 8 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $42.50-$48.50.
David Cook: With Kathryn Dean, Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$75.
Andrew W.K.: Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Dab Day: Feat. Chris Webby, Trev Rich, Scotty ATL, NAPALM, Trayce Chapman, Mon., July 10, 6 p.m., $15.
The Fixx and the Romantics: Tue., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $35-$38.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow: Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $5-$30.
HIM: Sun., Oct. 29, 6 p.m., $45-$48.
The Maine: With Night Riots, Sat., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $25-$28.
Spag Heddy: With Bommer, Hoverboots, Slabs, Blood Hound, Bace Venture, Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Summer Slaughter 2017: With the Black Dahlia Murder (10th Anniversary of Nocturnal), Dying Fetus, The Faceless, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, Origin, Rings Of Saturn, Betraying The Martyrs, Lorna Shore, Sat., Aug. 19, 2 p.m., $32-$35.
Related Events
-
Tue., Sep. 19, 8:00pmTom Jones
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Jul. 3, 8:00pmTickets Harry Styles
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Mon., Jun. 19, 9:00pmRyan Adams
Fox Theatre, Boulder, CO
Related Locations
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
1135 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Drums Along the Rockies
TicketsSat., Jul. 15, 6:30pm
-
Jared & the Mill
TicketsSat., Jul. 15, 7:30pm
-
Trace Adkins
TicketsSun., Jul. 16, 7:00pm
-
For King & Country
TicketsSat., Jul. 1, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!