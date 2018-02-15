Ryan Adams, Ween and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ryan Adams, who released a new song ("Baby I Love You") on Valentine's Day, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 14, with First Aid Kit opening. Tickets, $46.75 to $89.50, are on sale now.

Ween, which has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre numerous times over the past two decades, returns to the venue on Tuesday, June 5. Tickets, $49.95 to $85, go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m.

Singer-songwriter John Prine, who is set to release his first album of new songs in thirteen years on April 13, will be at the Buell Theatre on Saturday, November 10, with Nathaniel Rateliff opening. Tickets, $62.50 to $110.50, go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m.