Ryan Adams, Ween and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ryan Adams, who released a new song ("Baby I Love You") on Valentine's Day, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 14, with First Aid Kit opening. Tickets, $46.75 to $89.50, are on sale now.
Ween, which has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre numerous times over the past two decades, returns to the venue on Tuesday, June 5. Tickets, $49.95 to $85, go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m.
Singer-songwriter John Prine, who is set to release his first album of new songs in thirteen years on April 13, will be at the Buell Theatre on Saturday, November 10, with Nathaniel Rateliff opening. Tickets, $62.50 to $110.50, go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Mark Normand: Wed., May 23, 7 p.m., $15.
Melvins: Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Charly Bliss: With Skating Polly, Sat., May 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Consider the Source: Thu., April 12, 7 p.m., $10.
Descendents: Thu., June 7, 7 p.m., $35-$38.
Hawthorne Heights: Sun., June 3, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Iya Terra: Fri., March 30, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Otherwise: Wed., March 7, 6 p.m., $14-$16.
Dessa: With Monakr, Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $15.75-$20.
Dumfounded: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$21.
Okkervil River: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Thriftworks: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Descendents: Fri., June 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Zoso: The Ultimate Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Celebrating 50 Years of Led Zeppelin, Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Barclay Crenshaw: With Lapalux, Mikey Thunder and more, Wed., April 18, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
March Forth for Puerto Rico Benefit: With Puerto Rico Relief All-Stars ft. Emily Clark (Emily Clark & the Passing Fancy), James Dumm (True Blue Band), Cody Russell (Drunken Hearts), Fleeb Thomas (Phour Point 0), Chris Sheldon (Dead Phish Orchestra) and more, Sun., March 4, 5 p.m., $25-$30.
Maxo Kream: With Cuz Lightyear, Thu., April 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20/$50 VIP meet & greet package.
Rob $tone: With Ant Beale, Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Sensamotion and Dubbest: Mon., April 9, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Totem: With Alais Clay, Fierce le Fey, the Dirty Gemstones, Freedom Movement, Mike Word, Tr9nsfer, Fri., March 30, 9 p.m., $7-$10.
Steve Miller Band: With Peter Frampton, Sat., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$149.50.
Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: With Tesla, Tue., June 5, 7 p.m., $27.50-$125.
Summer Song Festival: Featuring Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham, Tenth Avenue North, Britt Nicole, Tauren Wells, Sun., June 24, 7 p.m.
Alt-J: With NoMBe, Sat., April 7 and Sun. April 8, 7 p.m., $53.75-$59.
Grieves: Tue., April 3, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
J.WAIL Live Band: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
MitiS: With Prxzm, Party Nails, Wed., April 11, 9 p.m., $14-$18.
YBN Nahmir: Mon., March 5, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Starcrawler: Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Taake: Sun., April 1, 9:30 p.m., $22-$25.
The Way Down Wanderers: Thu., June 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Whiskey Shivers: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Jungle: Mon., April 9, 8 p.m., $25.
Melvins: Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Electric Funeral Fest III: Fri., June 29 and Sat., June 30, 4 p.m., $32-$60.
Pseudogod: Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Big Something: Sat., April 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Enlightened Artists: With Revyve, Anville, Heavy Z x Al Dente, Front Range, Boo G/Steelo Bass, Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Iya Terra: Wed., March 28, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Brevet: Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Caroline Rose: Fri., June 8, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Los Mocochetes: Sat., May 5, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Motorcycle Potluck Records Launch Party: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
One Shot Dot: Tue., April 24, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Smoking Popes (acoustic): Mon., May 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Solid Ocean (album release): Fri., April 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Consider the Source: Fri., April 13, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Digital Beat Down (Album Release): Sat., March 24, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
False Report: Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
FATHERDUDE: Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Heavy Set: Tue., April 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Last Bandoleros: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Milk Blossoms (Album Release): Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Ron Gallo: Thu., April 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Sar Isatum: Sat., March 10, 8 p.m., $7-$10.
Xoa: Thu., March 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
1000 miles of Fire: Sat., March 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
3TEETH and ho99o9: Sun., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Charly Bliss: With Skating Polly, Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Hawthorne Heights: Wed., May 23, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Red Wanting Blue: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Turnstile: Sat., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Desert Hearts: With Mike Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $27.50-$55.
Joey Bada$$: With Boogie, Buddy, Thu., May 17, 8 p.m., $25-$27/VIP $75.
Sleep: Mon., June 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Struts: Fri., May 18, 8 p.m., $25/VIP $75.
Sum 41: With Seaway and Super Whatevr, Mon., May 21, 7:30 p.m., $27.
The Wonder Years: With Tigers Jaw, Tiny Moving Parts, Worriers, Wed., May 30, 7 p.m., $22.
Fiji and Morgan Heritage: Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
G.B.H.: Wed., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Teenage Bottlerocket: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Camila Cabello: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $34.50-$55.
Chris D’Elia: Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Clint Black: Fri., June 8, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Bruno Mars: With Cardi B, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $59.50-$175.
Luis Miguel: Sun., May 20, 8:30 p.m., $35.95-$249.95.
Ozzy Osbourne: Tue., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$250.
Five Finger Death Punch: With Of Mice & Men, Tue., May 29, 7 p.m., $45-$55.
GRiZ: Fri., July 13, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 14, 7 p.m., $52.80-$89.50/2-day pass $105.60.
Jason Mraz: With Brett Dennen, Sun., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
O.A.R.: With Matt Nathanson, Sun., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., $45.50-$85.50.
Ryan Adams: With First Aid Kit, Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $46.75-$89.50.
Trampled by Turtles: With the Oh Hellos and Dead Horses, Thu., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $45.50-$150.
Vance Joy: With Alice Merton, Wed., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $35-$59.50.
Ween: Tue., June 5, 8 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Hayley Kiyoko: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $95.
Madison Beer: Tue., May 1, 7 p.m., $26-$28.50/VIP $125.
John Prine: With Nathaniel Rateliff, Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $62.50-$110.50.
