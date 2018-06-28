St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Lupe Fiasco and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will be in Denver and Boulder in October.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, set to release Young Sick Camellia in September, will headline the Boulder Theater on Friday, October 12, and the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 13. Tickets for both shows, $30 to $35, are on sale now.

Lupe Fiasco stops at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, August 9, and at the Aggie Theatre on Wednesday, August 8. Tickets for the Ogden show ($32) and the Aggie show ($25 to $30) go on sale Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m.