St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Lupe Fiasco and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, set to release Young Sick Camellia in September, will headline the Boulder Theater on Friday, October 12, and the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 13. Tickets for both shows, $30 to $35, are on sale now.
Lupe Fiasco stops at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, August 9, and at the Aggie Theatre on Wednesday, August 8. Tickets for the Ogden show ($32) and the Aggie show ($25 to $30) go on sale Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, PoloFest, featuring Phantogram, Quinn XCII and more, will be at Denver Polo Club on Saturday, August 25. Tickets, $30 to $100, go on sale Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Lupe Fiasco: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
888: Thu., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Andy Frasco and the U.N.: Thu., Sept. 13, 8:15 p.m., $15.
Dying Fetus: With Incantation, Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact, Tue., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
MAX: With Nina Nesbitt, Ezi, Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15.
Pallbearer and Tribulation: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Anderson East: With Durand Jones & the Indications, Fri., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Ólafur Arnalds: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones: With Black Pumas, Fri., Oct. 12, 8:30 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
ALO and Tea Leaf Green: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Kalu and The Electric Joint: Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Masego: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$72.
Rock for a Cause: Ft. The Originators, Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $40.
PoloFest: With Phantogram, Quinn XCII and more, Sat., Aug. 25, 2 p.m., $30-$100.
Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low: With Gnash, Sat., Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Tash Sultana: With Ocean Alley, Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $39.75.
ALO and Tea Leaf Green: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Lunar Fire: Sat., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Ripe: With Space Orphan, Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $14/$16.
The Bones of J.R. Jones: Tue., Sept. 11, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Hunter Burnette: Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
JUICE: Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Parlor Pickers: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
A Place to Bury Strangers: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Ruston Kelly: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $13.75-$16.75.
Tove Styrke: Fri., Oct. 12, 9:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Flight Facilities (live): Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
The Sound of Tomorrow Presented by Soulection: With Andre Power, Joe Kay, Kronika, Lakim, Sat., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m., $25.
Motoko: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $5-$12.
NateWantsToBattle: Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The Night Game: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Ohmme: Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Pandasaywhat and Collidoscope: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Coulter Lee Brown & the Bad Habits (EP release): Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dos Santos: Sun., July 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dylan Streight: Sun., July 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Emma Ruth Rundle: Sun., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Future Generations: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs (album release): Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Straight White Teeth: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Strange Familia: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Trujillo Company (EP Release): Fri., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Van William: Fri., Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Wild Rivers: Mon., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
CloZee: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
GRiZ Live Band Rehearsal: Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $52.80.
Lupe Fiasco: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $35.
Ott: With Phutureprimitive, Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
St. Lucia: With Arkells, Tue., Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., $28.50.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones: With Black Pumas, Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Charlotte Sass: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20.
Oleta Adams: Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $40-$45.
Roger Clyne: Mon., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
