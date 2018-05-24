Sting, Shaggy and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Sting (seen here at the Bellco Theatre in 2011) and Shaggy will be at the Fillmore Auditorium in October.

Sting and Shaggy stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 5, in support of their new island-inspired album, 44/876. Tickets, $90.75, go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m., and every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of 44/876.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's concert at the Pepsi Center that was originally slated for last October has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 17. Tickets previously purchased for the October show will be honored at the new date, and tickets, $49 to $120, are on sale now, as well.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which uses huge projection photos, original film footage and a full band performing the duo's hits, will be at the Paramount on Monday, October 18. Tickets, $35 to $65, go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 a.m.