Sting, Shaggy and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Sting and Shaggy stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 5, in support of their new island-inspired album, 44/876. Tickets, $90.75, go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m., and every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of 44/876.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's concert at the Pepsi Center that was originally slated for last October has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 17. Tickets previously purchased for the October show will be honored at the new date, and tickets, $49 to $120, are on sale now, as well.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which uses huge projection photos, original film footage and a full band performing the duo's hits, will be at the Paramount on Monday, October 18. Tickets, $35 to $65, go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Chanel West Coast: Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Fit for a King: Sun., July 29, 6 p.m., $16-$18.
The Kontraband Tour: With Stevie Stone & JL from Strange Music, Fri., July 6, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein: Sun., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $20.
Neck Deep: Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Backwoods Riot Festival: Hosted by Mike Busey feat. Bezz Believe, Demun Jones, Seckond Chaynce, Twang & Round, Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Banshee Tree: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band: A benefit concert with Jaanvi Gurung & Shuvanzan Dwa, Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $35-$200.
Chanel West Coast: With THC, Essence, Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Shook Twins and Dustbowl Revival: With the Copper Children. Official Arise pre-party, Thu., Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Sting & Shaggy: Fri., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $90.75.
Defunk: Thu., June 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bears: With Eagle Arms, Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Big Sam's Funky Nation: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Ian Moore: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Jon Stickley Trio: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
National Park Radio: Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Sidekicks: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $12.
Supermassive: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
SIDMFKID: With DNA Picasso, Champloo Sloppy, Comma, Machadelic, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $10.
Kolars: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Nuns Of Brixton (Velorama After Party): Sat., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Yellow Days: Sat., Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., $16.25-$18.
Yuno: Sat., Aug. 25, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Bound by Years: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jackie Cohen: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Lucy Spraggan: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mad Wallace: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marisa Anderson: Mon., July 16, 8 p.m., $10.
Parker Gispert (of the Whigs): Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Roxy Roca: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Twinsmith: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Badflower: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Dreamers: Mon., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Eminent Terror: With Berated, Killing Creation, Uncultured Swine, Kenaima, Sat., June 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Under Auburn Skies (album release): With The Panoramic, It's Always Sunny in Tijuana, Thoughtpilot, Leveler, Fri., June 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Summer Slaughter: With Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, Sun., Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m., $37.
The Dirty River Boys: Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$100.
The Faceless: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $16-$100.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: Mon., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Sun., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $49-$120.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Funky Feat: Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Jason Eady: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15.
Josh Rouse: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $20.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!