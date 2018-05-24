 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Sting (seen here at the Bellco Theatre in 2011) and Shaggy will be at the Fillmore Auditorium in October.EXPAND
Sting (seen here at the Bellco Theatre in 2011) and Shaggy will be at the Fillmore Auditorium in October.
Jon Solomon

Sting, Shaggy and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | May 24, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Sting and Shaggy stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 5, in support of their new island-inspired album, 44/876. Tickets, $90.75, go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m., and every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of 44/876.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's concert at the Pepsi Center that was originally slated for last October has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 17. Tickets previously purchased for the October show will be honored at the new date, and tickets, $49 to $120, are on sale now, as well.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which uses huge projection photos, original film footage and a full band performing the duo's hits, will be at the Paramount on Monday, October 18. Tickets, $35 to $65, go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Chanel West Coast: Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Fit for a King: Sun., July 29, 6 p.m., $16-$18.
The Kontraband Tour: With Stevie Stone & JL from Strange Music, Fri., July 6, 7 p.m., $16-$21.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein: Sun., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Neck Deep: Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Backwoods Riot Festival: Hosted by Mike Busey feat. Bezz Believe, Demun Jones, Seckond Chaynce, Twang & Round, Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Banshee Tree: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band: A benefit concert with Jaanvi Gurung & Shuvanzan Dwa, Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $35-$200.
Chanel West Coast: With THC, Essence, Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Shook Twins and Dustbowl Revival: With the Copper Children. Official Arise pre-party, Thu., Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Sting & Shaggy: Fri., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $90.75.

FOX THEATRE

Defunk: Thu., June 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Bears: With Eagle Arms, Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Big Sam's Funky Nation: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Ian Moore: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Jon Stickley Trio: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
National Park Radio: Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Sidekicks: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $12.
Supermassive: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

SIDMFKID: With DNA Picasso, Champloo Sloppy, Comma, Machadelic, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Kolars: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Nuns Of Brixton (Velorama After Party): Sat., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Yellow Days: Sat., Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., $16.25-$18.
Yuno: Sat., Aug. 25, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE

Bound by Years: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jackie Cohen: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Lucy Spraggan: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mad Wallace: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marisa Anderson: Mon., July 16, 8 p.m., $10.
Parker Gispert (of the Whigs): Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Roxy Roca: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Twinsmith: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Badflower: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Dreamers: Mon., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Eminent Terror: With Berated, Killing Creation, Uncultured Swine, Kenaima, Sat., June 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Under Auburn Skies (album release): With The Panoramic, It's Always Sunny in Tijuana, Thoughtpilot, Leveler, Fri., June 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Summer Slaughter: With Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, Sun., Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m., $37.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Dirty River Boys: Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$100.
The Faceless: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $16-$100.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: Mon., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65.

PEPSI CENTER

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Sun., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $49-$120.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Funky Feat: Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Jason Eady: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15.
Josh Rouse: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $20.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >