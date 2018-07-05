 


The Ataris play three Colorado dates in August.
Brandon Marshall

The Ataris, the Blaze and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 5, 2018 | 5:55am
The Ataris celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of So Long Astoria at the Oriental Theater on Tuesday, August 14, the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, August 15, and Hodi's Half Note on Thursday, August 16. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

French electronic duo The Blaze will be at Summit (formerly Summit Music Hall) on Sunday, October  28. Tickets ($25 to $27) go on sale on Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Puerto Rican reggaetón singer Ozuna headlines the Pepsi Center on Sunday, October 7. Tickets ($49 to $139) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Lupe Fiasco: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

The Ataris: 15th anniversary of So Long Astoria, Wed., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Jarren Benton: With Kato on the Track, Sat., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $16-$80.
Swingin' Utters: Thu., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Breaking Biscuits: Feat. Marc Brownstein & Aron Magner (The Disco Biscuits), Adam Deitch and Borahm Lee (Break Science). With Tnertle, Thu., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $20/$30.
Color Red Launch Party: Matador! Soul Sounds: Ft. members of The New Mastersounds, Soulive, Pimps of Joytime, Orgone. With Quantic DJ Set, Analog Son (album release), Congo Sanchez and Color Red All Stars (ft. members of Sunsquabi, Thievery Corp. and more), Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Daily Bread B2B Artifakts: With members of the Pretty Lights Live Band: Alvin Ford Jr, Borahm Lee, Chris Karns, Wax Future, Mikey Thunder - The Official Pretty Lights Red Rocks Pre-Party, Thu., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $20.

FOX THEATRE

Pacific Dub: Sun., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Paper Diamond: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Crow Cavalier: Sat., July 28, 9 p.m., $10-$12,
Never Shout Never: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

GOTHIC THEATRE

GRiZ Presents: Official Red Rocks Afterparties: With Subtronics and Shank Aaron (7/13) and Does a Bearr Shiz in the Woods, Fri., July 13, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 14, 9 p.m., $20-$27.
Lola Black (album release): Sat., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Birdtalker: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Crystal Skies: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Set It Off: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $20-$23.
You Can't Come: Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

LOST LAKE

Instant Empire: Sat., July 14, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Juice WRLD: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $35.95.
Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute): Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $26.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Ataris: 15th anniversary of So Long Astoria, Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $14-$100.

PEPSI CENTER

Ozuna: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $49-$139.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Melodime: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT

The Blaze: Sun., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $25-$27.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

