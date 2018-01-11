Rod Stewart, the Breeders and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rod Stewart brings his 22-date North American tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 22, with Cyndi Lauper opening. Tickets ($35-$199.50) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.
The Breeders will be at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, in support of All Nerve, the band's first album in a decade; it's set for release on March 2. Tickets ($29.95) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will be at Fiddler's Green on Sunday, May 27, and Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will be at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, June 12.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Sam Bush Band: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
71Grind IV: Fri., June 8, 2 p.m., $25. [edit secondary] Sat., June 9, noon, $25.
Ces Cru: With G-Mo Skee & Whitney Peyton, Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Che Bong (album release): Sat., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Drain: Sun., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $5-$7.
The Glorious Sons: Fri., March 23, 7 p.m., $10.39-$12.
Hail Sagan: Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Wildermiss: Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10.39.
Joshua Redman Quartet: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Zoë Keating: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $19-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Mark Farina & Sacha Robotti: With Derek Russo, Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Monophonics: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band: With Bonnie Raitt & Her Band., Sun., May 27, 7:30 p.m., $41-$150.50.
Sugarland: With Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Thu., June 21, 7 p.m., $26.50-$81.
Low Hanging Fruit: With DJ E Rose, Mute Smith, Maxie, JMAT, Sweeny, Wed., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Monophonics: Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Naked and Famous: Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $35.
Taylor Bennett: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Bias & Beats: With Ceekay Jones, Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
David Luning: Wed., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Elektric Voodoo: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Goose: Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Intuit: With Bonfire Dub, Thu., March 1, 9 p.m., $12-$17.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
New Orleans Suspects: Fri., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Thunder & Rain: Thu., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Titus Andronicus: With Rick Maguire from Pile, Mon., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$19.
Wasted Youth: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Vinyl Theatre and Vesperteen: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $16.
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal: Wed., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Lincoln Durham: Wed., April 18, 9 p.m., $15.
The Queers: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $13.
Okee Dokee Brothers: Sat., April 28, 11 a.m., $16-$24.
Born Ruffians: Wed., May 16, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Covex: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $5-$14.
Current Joys: Mon., March 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
George Fitzgerald: Sun., May 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The Glorious Sons: Thu., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $9.33-$12.
Movements: Fri., March 9, 8:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Pale Waves: Tue., April 3, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Card Catalog: Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Dick Stusso: Sun., March 18, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
The Hacks: With Dryer Fire, Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Medasin: Fri., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Button & Zipper's Lip Sync Battle: 2018 + Silent Disco: Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Depths of Dementia (album release): Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Emo Nite Denver: Wed., March 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Lincoln Durham: Thu., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Prince Fox: Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Slaves: With Ghost Town, Dayshell, Kyle Lucas, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Sole: Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
We Came As Romans: Tue., March 6, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
The Anchor: Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10.79 - $12.
The Back Pages: With Son and Cynic, Vicoda, Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10.
Princess Dewclaw: With Mirror Fears, Surf Mom, Suicides in Japan, Kotorobo, Sat., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ren Thomas: Sun., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
White Dwarf: With Pathless Sea, Stone Disciple, Thu., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., $10.
Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli): Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $69-$89.50.
The Breeders: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $29.95.
Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper: Wed., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $35-$199.50.
Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers: Tue., June 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$129.99.
Above & Beyond: Sat., May 19, 7 p.m., $42.50-$60.
Beats Antique and The Polish Ambassador: With the Diplomatic Scandal, CloZee, Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $42-$85.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Drive-By Truckers, the Marcus King Band, Sat., July 28, 7 p.m., $46.75-59.95.
Michael Jackson Tribute Show: Sun., April 22, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Michael McDermott: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Adrian Legg: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $20.
Eilen Jewell: Sat., March 24, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Glen Phillips: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
John Fullbright: With Andrew Hardin and Jeannie Burns, Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Malcolm Holcombe: Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $17.
Mr Sun: Feat. Darol Anger, Joe K. Walsh, Grant Gordy, Aidan O'Donnell, Sat., April 7, 8 p.m., $21/$23.
Tierro with Bridget Law and We Dream Dawn: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $23/$25.
