Rod Stewart, the Breeders and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Breeders headline the Ogden Theatre in April.

Rod Stewart brings his 22-date North American tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 22, with Cyndi Lauper opening. Tickets ($35-$199.50) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.

The Breeders will be at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, in support of All Nerve, the band's first album in a decade; it's set for release on March 2. Tickets ($29.95) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will be at Fiddler's Green on Sunday, May 27, and Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will be at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, June 12.