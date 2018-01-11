 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Breeders headline the Ogden Theatre in April.
The Breeders headline the Ogden Theatre in April.
Marisa Gesualdi

Rod Stewart, the Breeders and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | January 11, 2018 | 7:57am
AA

Rod Stewart brings his 22-date North American tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 22, with Cyndi Lauper opening. Tickets ($35-$199.50) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.

The Breeders will be at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, in support of All Nerve, the band's first album in a decade; it's set for release on March 2. Tickets ($29.95) go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

As we announced earlier this week, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will be at Fiddler's Green on Sunday, May 27, and Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will be at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, June 12.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Sam Bush Band: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

BLACK SHEEP

71Grind IV: Fri., June 8, 2 p.m., $25. [edit secondary] Sat., June 9, noon, $25.
Ces Cru: With G-Mo Skee & Whitney Peyton, Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Che Bong (album release): Sat., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Drain: Sun., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $5-$7.
The Glorious Sons: Fri., March 23, 7 p.m., $10.39-$12.
Hail Sagan: Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Wildermiss: Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10.39.

BOULDER THEATER

Joshua Redman Quartet: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Zoë Keating: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $19-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Mark Farina & Sacha Robotti: With Derek Russo, Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Monophonics: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

James Taylor & His All-Star Band: With Bonnie Raitt & Her Band., Sun., May 27, 7:30 p.m., $41-$150.50.
Sugarland: With Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Thu., June 21, 7 p.m., $26.50-$81.

FOX THEATRE

Low Hanging Fruit: With DJ E Rose, Mute Smith, Maxie, JMAT, Sweeny, Wed., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Monophonics: Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Naked and Famous: Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $35.
Taylor Bennett: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Bias & Beats: With Ceekay Jones, Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
David Luning: Wed., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Elektric Voodoo: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Goose: Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Intuit: With Bonfire Dub, Thu., March 1, 9 p.m., $12-$17.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
New Orleans Suspects: Fri., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Thunder & Rain: Thu., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Titus Andronicus: With Rick Maguire from Pile, Mon., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$19.
Wasted Youth: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Vinyl Theatre and Vesperteen: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $16.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal: Wed., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Lincoln Durham: Wed., April 18, 9 p.m., $15.
The Queers: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $13.

L2 CHURCH

Okee Dokee Brothers: Sat., April 28, 11 a.m., $16-$24.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Born Ruffians: Wed., May 16, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Covex: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $5-$14.
Current Joys: Mon., March 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
George Fitzgerald: Sun., May 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The Glorious Sons: Thu., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $9.33-$12.
Movements: Fri., March 9, 8:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Pale Waves: Tue., April 3, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

LOST LAKE

Card Catalog: Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Dick Stusso: Sun., March 18, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
The Hacks: With Dryer Fire, Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Medasin: Fri., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.

MARQUIS THEATER

Button & Zipper's Lip Sync Battle: 2018 + Silent Disco: Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Depths of Dementia (album release): Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Emo Nite Denver: Wed., March 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Lincoln Durham: Thu., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Prince Fox: Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Slaves: With Ghost Town, Dayshell, Kyle Lucas, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Sole: Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
We Came As Romans: Tue., March 6, 6 p.m., $20-$22.

MOON ROOM

The Anchor: Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10.79 - $12.
The Back Pages: With Son and Cynic, Vicoda, Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $10.
Princess Dewclaw: With Mirror Fears, Surf Mom, Suicides in Japan, Kotorobo, Sat., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ren Thomas: Sun., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
White Dwarf: With Pathless Sea, Stone Disciple, Thu., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli): Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $69-$89.50.
The Breeders: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $29.95.

PEPSI CENTER

Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper: Wed., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $35-$199.50.
Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers: Tue., June 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$129.99.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Above & Beyond: Sat., May 19, 7 p.m., $42.50-$60.
Beats Antique and The Polish Ambassador: With the Diplomatic Scandal, CloZee, Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $42-$85.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Drive-By Truckers, the Marcus King Band, Sat., July 28, 7 p.m., $46.75-59.95.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Michael Jackson Tribute Show: Sun., April 22, 7 p.m., $25-$50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Michael McDermott: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

SWALLOW HILL

Adrian Legg: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $20.
Eilen Jewell: Sat., March 24, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Glen Phillips: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
John Fullbright: With Andrew Hardin and Jeannie Burns, Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Malcolm Holcombe: Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $17.
Mr Sun: Feat. Darol Anger, Joe K. Walsh, Grant Gordy, Aidan O'Donnell, Sat., April 7, 8 p.m., $21/$23.
Tierro with Bridget Law and We Dream Dawn: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $23/$25.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >