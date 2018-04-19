 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The Roots headlines the Fillmore in July.EXPAND
The Roots headlines the Fillmore in July.
Ken Hamblin

The National, the Roots and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | April 19, 2018 | 5:52am
AA

The National wraps up its North American tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, October 9. Sharon Van Etten will open. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m. 

The Roots will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, July 20. Tickets, $54.75, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m. 

Related Stories

As we announced earlier this week, Chautauqua Auditorium just announced its summer concert series. For information and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, visit Chautauqua's website.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Duper: With Parrish, MPort, Likeu, Tvcky, Mad Pritch, Fri., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Good Gravy: With the Aggregates and more, Sat., June 2, 9 p.m., $5-$15.
Northern Colorado Metal Fest: Sat., June 16, Sun., June 17, 4 p.m., $20-$25-$35 2-Day Pass.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Collie Buddz: Thu., June 14, 7 & 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Koe Wetzel: Wed., June 27, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
The Slackers: Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Boxer Rebellion: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
CKY: With Royal Thunder, Awaken I Am, Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $19.99-$24.
Tellerpalooza: With Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra, Kissing Party, Old School Hype, Sierra Hotel, The Beeves, Sat., May 12, 4:15 p.m., $15-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Kamasi Washington: Sat., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $36.50-$40.
The Magpie Salute: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
Pat Metheny: With Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh and Gwilym Simcock, Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $55-$65.
WellRED Comedy Tour: With Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan, Corey Ryan Forrester., Sun., Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Home: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
J.Wail Live Band: Ft. members of Yamn and more with Ken Carl Project and special guests. Cervantes’ Summer Celebration., Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Joe Tatton (The New Mastersounds) & Friends: Feat. Charles Mertens (Analog Son), Alejandro Castano, Mike Tallman (Euforquestra), Gabe Mervine (formerly of the Motet). With Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and more., Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
The Jive Tribe and Flash Mountain Flood: With Roots of a Rebellion, Morsel, Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Night Before Bassnectar: Feat. ill.Gates with Goopsteppa, Jantsen, Thought Process, Thu., May 31, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
The Untz Festival Pre-Party: Ft. Spankalicious, Lodurr, Beardthug, Danny Grooves, Brainrack, Smokestax, Salty, Cntrlla, Patches O’ Malley, Peanutbutter Williams, Kyle Goldstein, Mon., May 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDIORIUM

Amos Lee: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $60-$75.
Andrea Gibson: Sat., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40.
Andrew Bird: Friday, Aug. 10, Sat. Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59.
Boz Scaggs: Sat., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65.
The Gipsy Kings: Tue., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., $62.50-$80.50.
Graham Nash: Sun., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $43-$58.
Leo Kottke and James McMurtry: Thu., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $28-$43.
Mandolin Orange: Sun., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $23-$38.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: Sat., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $43-$58.
The Weepies: Mon., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $23-$38.
Ziggy Marley: Wed., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $44-$59.

DAZZLE

Ravi Coltrane Trio: Wed., June 6, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Thu., June 7, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$40.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Roots: Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $54.75.

FOX THEATRE

Anthony Green: With Good Old War, Found Wild, Tue., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Moontricks and A-Mac & the Height: With Chewy&Bach, Boulder Sound Lab, Thu., June 21, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Angelic Desolation: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Deer: Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ozomatli: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $30-$32.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New: With Diamanté, Thu., July 5, 7 p.m., $20.
David Allan Coe: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Twisted Insane: Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Immersion: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Jeremy Enigk: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Night Demon: Tue., Aug. 14, 9 p.m., $15.
Ponder the Albatross (album release): Sat., June 2, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz: Wed., May 30, 9:30 p.m., $15-$45.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman: Mon., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50.

LOST LAKE

Edison: Wed., May 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rock Ridge Ramblers: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
States & Capitals: Sun., July 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Tilt Shift: Wed., May 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Vicoda: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Dreamcast (farewell show): Sun., May 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Ephinjis (album release): Fri., May 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Magic Sword: Sat., June 30, 7 p.m., $13/$15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Highly Suspect: Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $30.
Kamasi Washington: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $36.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Killing Joke: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $26-$200.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Ms. Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour, Wed., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $39.50-$199.50.
The National: With Sharon Van Etten, Tue., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-89.50.
Pretty Lights: Fri., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $54.50-$79.50.
STS9: Fri., Sept. 7, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 8, 6 p.m., $42.50-$79.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

BoDeans: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Los Tres Tristes Tigres: Sun., June 3, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$65.
Pouya: Sun., June 10, 7 p.m., $29.5-$32.


Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >