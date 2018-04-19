The National, the Roots and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Roots headlines the Fillmore in July.

The National wraps up its North American tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, October 9. Sharon Van Etten will open. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

The Roots will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, July 20. Tickets, $54.75, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, Chautauqua Auditorium just announced its summer concert series. For information and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, visit Chautauqua's website.