The National, the Roots and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The National wraps up its North American tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, October 9. Sharon Van Etten will open. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m.
The Roots will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, July 20. Tickets, $54.75, go on sale Thursday, April 19, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, Chautauqua Auditorium just announced its summer concert series. For information and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, visit Chautauqua's website.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Duper: With Parrish, MPort, Likeu, Tvcky, Mad Pritch, Fri., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Good Gravy: With the Aggregates and more, Sat., June 2, 9 p.m., $5-$15.
Northern Colorado Metal Fest: Sat., June 16, Sun., June 17, 4 p.m., $20-$25-$35 2-Day Pass.
Collie Buddz: Thu., June 14, 7 & 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Koe Wetzel: Wed., June 27, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
The Slackers: Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
The Boxer Rebellion: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
CKY: With Royal Thunder, Awaken I Am, Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $19.99-$24.
Tellerpalooza: With Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra, Kissing Party, Old School Hype, Sierra Hotel, The Beeves, Sat., May 12, 4:15 p.m., $15-$20.
Kamasi Washington: Sat., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $36.50-$40.
The Magpie Salute: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
Pat Metheny: With Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh and Gwilym Simcock, Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $55-$65.
WellRED Comedy Tour: With Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan, Corey Ryan Forrester., Sun., Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Home: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
J.Wail Live Band: Ft. members of Yamn and more with Ken Carl Project and special guests. Cervantes’ Summer Celebration., Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Joe Tatton (The New Mastersounds) & Friends: Feat. Charles Mertens (Analog Son), Alejandro Castano, Mike Tallman (Euforquestra), Gabe Mervine (formerly of the Motet). With Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and more., Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
The Jive Tribe and Flash Mountain Flood: With Roots of a Rebellion, Morsel, Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Night Before Bassnectar: Feat. ill.Gates with Goopsteppa, Jantsen, Thought Process, Thu., May 31, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
The Untz Festival Pre-Party: Ft. Spankalicious, Lodurr, Beardthug, Danny Grooves, Brainrack, Smokestax, Salty, Cntrlla, Patches O’ Malley, Peanutbutter Williams, Kyle Goldstein, Mon., May 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Amos Lee: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $60-$75.
Andrea Gibson: Sat., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40.
Andrew Bird: Friday, Aug. 10, Sat. Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59.
Boz Scaggs: Sat., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65.
The Gipsy Kings: Tue., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., $62.50-$80.50.
Graham Nash: Sun., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $43-$58.
Leo Kottke and James McMurtry: Thu., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $28-$43.
Mandolin Orange: Sun., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $23-$38.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: Sat., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $43-$58.
The Weepies: Mon., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $23-$38.
Ziggy Marley: Wed., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $44-$59.
Ravi Coltrane Trio: Wed., June 6, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Thu., June 7, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$40.
The Roots: Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $54.75.
Anthony Green: With Good Old War, Found Wild, Tue., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Moontricks and A-Mac & the Height: With Chewy&Bach, Boulder Sound Lab, Thu., June 21, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Angelic Desolation: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Deer: Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ozomatli: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New: With Diamanté, Thu., July 5, 7 p.m., $20.
David Allan Coe: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25.
Twisted Insane: Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $15.
Immersion: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Jeremy Enigk: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Night Demon: Tue., Aug. 14, 9 p.m., $15.
Ponder the Albatross (album release): Sat., June 2, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz: Wed., May 30, 9:30 p.m., $15-$45.
YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman: Mon., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50.
Edison: Wed., May 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rock Ridge Ramblers: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
States & Capitals: Sun., July 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Tilt Shift: Wed., May 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Vicoda: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dreamcast (farewell show): Sun., May 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Ephinjis (album release): Fri., May 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Magic Sword: Sat., June 30, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Highly Suspect: Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $30.
Kamasi Washington: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $36.50.
Killing Joke: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $26-$200.
Ms. Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour, Wed., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $39.50-$199.50.
The National: With Sharon Van Etten, Tue., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-89.50.
Pretty Lights: Fri., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $54.50-$79.50.
STS9: Fri., Sept. 7, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 8, 6 p.m., $42.50-$79.50.
BoDeans: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Los Tres Tristes Tigres: Sun., June 3, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$65.
Pouya: Sun., June 10, 7 p.m., $29.5-$32.
