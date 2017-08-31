 


Denver loves music.
Denver loves music.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017

Westword Staff | August 31, 2017 | 9:00am
August proved to be an incredible month for concerts in the Denver area. Legacy groups like Guns n' Roses and Depeche Mode brought a healthy dose of nostalgia to the city, while local bands like Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Lumineers played jam-packed venues. Here are some of our favorite images from this month in music.

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

Exploding Beer, Cute Dogs and the Happy Fans of the Head and the Heart

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Aaron Thackeray

Guns n' Roses Explodes at Mile High

Slayer performed at 1st Bank Center, on August 2, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Crowd Surfers at Slayer Are Repentless

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

Leftapalooza Offers a Mile High Tribute to Tribute Bands

Alt-J performed at Red Rocks, on August 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Alt-J Brings Hypnotic Sights and Sounds to Red Rocks

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Aaron Thackeray

Denver Rocks to Taking Back Sunday and Every Time I Die

Miranda Lambert performed at Red Rocks, on August 8, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Country Goddess Miranda Lambert Charms Fans at Red Rocks

Green Day performing at Fiddler's Green on August 9, 2017.
Brandon Marshall

Green Day Fans Shoot the Bird at Fiddler's Green

Blink-182 performed at Fiddlers Green, on August 12, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Even Babies Partied Hard at Blink-182

Pretty Lights performed at Red Rocks, on August 11, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Party People Shine at Pretty Lights

Logic performed a sold-out show at Red Rocks with opening acts Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo, on August 14, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

All the Kids Came Out for Logic

Ed Sheeran
Brandon Marshall

Everybody's Crushing on Ed Sheeran

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

Stoned and Slightly Stoopid at Red Rocks

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Kelly Hueseman

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Brought the Funk to Red Rocks

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

The Lumineers Come Home

Depeche Mode performed at Pepsi Center with opening act Warpaint, on August 25, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Depeche Mode Slayed the Pepsi Center

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Scott Lentz

Itchy-O Infiltrates the Gothic Theatre

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Kenneth Hamblin III

Metal Bands Unite for Dog Rescue Group Fundraiser

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

Irie Vibes at Reggae on the Rocks

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

SOB: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Brought Soul to Red Rocks

The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017
Brandon Marshall

Fans Love Lionel Richie and Grope a Cardboard Cut Out of Mariah Carey

Find more Westword slideshows here.

