The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017

August proved to be an incredible month for concerts in the Denver area. Legacy groups like Guns n' Roses and Depeche Mode brought a healthy dose of nostalgia to the city, while local bands like Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Lumineers played jam-packed venues. Here are some of our favorite images from this month in music.
Brandon Marshall
Exploding Beer, Cute Dogs and the Happy Fans of the Head and the Heart
Guns n' Roses Explodes at Mile High
Slayer performed at 1st Bank Center, on August 2, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Crowd Surfers at Slayer Are Repentless
Brandon Marshall
Leftapalooza Offers a Mile High Tribute to Tribute Bands
Alt-J performed at Red Rocks, on August 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Alt-J Brings Hypnotic Sights and Sounds to Red Rocks
Denver Rocks to Taking Back Sunday and Every Time I Die
Miranda Lambert performed at Red Rocks, on August 8, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Country Goddess Miranda Lambert Charms Fans at Red Rocks
Green Day performing at Fiddler's Green on August 9, 2017.
Brandon Marshall
Green Day Fans Shoot the Bird at Fiddler's Green
Blink-182 performed at Fiddlers Green, on August 12, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Even Babies Partied Hard at Blink-182
Pretty Lights performed at Red Rocks, on August 11, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Party People Shine at Pretty Lights
Logic performed a sold-out show at Red Rocks with opening acts Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo, on August 14, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
All the Kids Came Out for Logic
Ed Sheeran
Brandon Marshall
Everybody's Crushing on Ed Sheeran
Brandon Marshall
Stoned and Slightly Stoopid at Red Rocks
Kelly Hueseman
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Brought the Funk to Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
Depeche Mode performed at Pepsi Center with opening act Warpaint, on August 25, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger
Depeche Mode Slayed the Pepsi Center
Scott Lentz
Itchy-O Infiltrates the Gothic Theatre
Kenneth Hamblin III
Metal Bands Unite for Dog Rescue Group Fundraiser
Brandon Marshall
Irie Vibes at Reggae on the Rocks
Brandon Marshall
SOB: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Brought Soul to Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
Fans Love Lionel Richie and Grope a Cardboard Cut Out of Mariah Carey
