The Best Denver Concert Photos in August 2017

August proved to be an incredible month for concerts in the Denver area. Legacy groups like Guns n' Roses and Depeche Mode brought a healthy dose of nostalgia to the city, while local bands like Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Lumineers played jam-packed venues. Here are some of our favorite images from this month in music.

Brandon Marshall

Exploding Beer, Cute Dogs and the Happy Fans of the Head and the Heart

