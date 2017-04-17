The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 17-20
|
Method Man and Redman return to Denver for 4/20.
Ken Hamblin
Legendary British punk/goth act the Damned brings its fortieth anniversary tour to the Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, April 19, while New Found Glory plays three nights at the Marquis Theater this week as part of the pop-punk band's twentieth anniversary. A Perfect Circle takes over the 1STBANK Center tonight, and Method Man and Redman, Flatbush Zombies and more are part of 420 Eve on the Rocks at Red Rocks. There are also a number of 4/20 shows as well, including Flosstradamus, the Floozies, Gucci Mane and the Expendables. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, APRIL 17
A Perferct Circle
$39.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Thursday
$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
$18-$22, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
New Found Glory (also April 18 and 19)
$25-$29, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Walters and Panther Martin
$8-$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Kansas
$35-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Emo Night Brooklyn: Official New Found Glory Tour Afterparty
$10-$13, 10 p.m., Summit Music Hall
NE-HI
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Austin Piazzolla Quintet
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Fareed Haque / Tony Monaco Trio
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
420 Eve on the Rocks
$45-$150, 4:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Damned
$25-$105, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Railsplitters
$12/$14, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
UZ
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Raul Midon
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
River Whyless
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ravi Coltrane Quartet
$20-$30, 6 & 9 (also April 20 and 21)
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
HYDFEST 2017: Flosstradamus
$45.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
420 on the Block
$21-$75, 4:20 p.m., Club Vinyl
The UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival (also April 21 and 22)
$25-$48, 7:30 p.m., Union Colony Civic Center
Gucci Mane
$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque
$20-$80, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Expendables
$20-$65, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Method Man and Redman
$42/$75, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Break Science
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ying Yang Twins
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kitchen Dwellers
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Of Montreal
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Super Duper Kyle
$16/$18, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Creature Canopy
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lisa Loeb
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
DeadPhish Orchestra
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
This Broken Beat
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Honey Trap
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Caspa
9 p.m., The Black Box
