The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 17-20

Method Man and Redman return to Denver for 4/20. Ken Hamblin

Legendary British punk/goth act the Damned brings its fortieth anniversary tour to the Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, April 19, while New Found Glory plays three nights at the Marquis Theater this week as part of the pop-punk band's twentieth anniversary. A Perfect Circle takes over the 1STBANK Center tonight, and Method Man and Redman, Flatbush Zombies and more are part of 420 Eve on the Rocks at Red Rocks. There are also a number of 4/20 shows as well, including Flosstradamus, the Floozies, Gucci Mane and the Expendables. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

A Perferct Circle

$39.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Thursday

$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles

$18-$22, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

New Found Glory (also April 18 and 19)

$25-$29, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Walters and Panther Martin

$8-$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Kansas

$35-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Emo Night Brooklyn: Official New Found Glory Tour Afterparty

$10-$13, 10 p.m., Summit Music Hall

NE-HI

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Austin Piazzolla Quintet

$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Fareed Haque / Tony Monaco Trio

$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

420 Eve on the Rocks

$45-$150, 4:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Damned

$25-$105, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Railsplitters

$12/$14, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

UZ

$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Raul Midon

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

River Whyless

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ravi Coltrane Quartet

$20-$30, 6 & 9 (also April 20 and 21)

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

HYDFEST 2017: Flosstradamus

$45.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

420 on the Block

$21-$75, 4:20 p.m., Club Vinyl

The UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival (also April 21 and 22)

$25-$48, 7:30 p.m., Union Colony Civic Center

Gucci Mane

$65, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque

$20-$80, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Expendables

$20-$65, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Method Man and Redman

$42/$75, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Break Science

$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ying Yang Twins

$15-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kitchen Dwellers

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Of Montreal

$16/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Super Duper Kyle

$16/$18, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Creature Canopy

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lisa Loeb

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

DeadPhish Orchestra

$10-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

This Broken Beat

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Honey Trap

$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Caspa

9 p.m., The Black Box

