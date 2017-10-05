 


Action Bronson headlines the Ogden Theatre and Boulder Theater in November.
Timothy Norris

Action Bronson, Excision and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 5, 2017 | 6:21am
AA

Rapper Action Bronson stops at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 16, and at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, November 15. Trash Talk opens both shows. Tickets for the Ogden Theatre ($25-$69.50) and Boulder Theater ($35) shows go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

Excision headlines the 1STBANK Center on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3, with Liquid Stranger,
Dion Timmer and MONXX opening. Tickets ($20-$85/two-day $40-$154) go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

Atmosphere brings its Welcome to Colorado Tour to the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, December 10, the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, December 13, the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, December 9, and the Black Sheep on Tuesday, December 12. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Amzy: With Holdfast, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlas, DJ Keezy, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $35.
Mark Farina: With PK, Douglass, massTree and Anthony Cole, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlas, DJ Keezy, Tue., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Crowbar: With Revocation, Tombs, Incite, Tricounty Terror, Fri., Nov. 24, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
My Body Sings Electric (10-year anniversary): With Modern Suspects, Slow Caves, Tigerwine, Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Powerman 5000: with Rachel Lorin, Fri., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Stacked Like Pancakes: Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Thu., March 8, 8 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$75.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Charlie Parr: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $13.50.

BOULDER THEATER

Action Bronson: With Trash Talk, Wed., Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m., $35.
Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlas, DJ Keezy, Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Bruce Cockburn: Tue., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $34.50-$39.50.
Marc Cohn: Mon., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
Shakedown Street and Dead Floyd: Sat., Nov. 4, 8:30 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Azizi Gibson: With J-Krupt, Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Jyemo Club: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
MLIMA: With the Workshy, Jubilingo, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Whitewater Ramble: Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

1STBANK CENTER

Excision: With Liquid Stranger, Dion Timmer, MONXX, Fri., Feb. 2, 6 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 3, 6 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

106.7 KBPI's Mistletoe Jam: Featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.,
Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria: Thu., Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., $32.75.
Papa Roach: With Falling in Reverse, Sat., Dec. 9, $29.50-$35.

FOX THEATRE

GZA: Wed., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Intuit: With the Alcapones, Masontown, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lunar Fire (album release): With Soulacybin, Xerephine, Alais Clay, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Greyhounds: Fri., Dec. 1, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Zach Deputy: Thu., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Whiskey Shivers and Billy Strings: Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Lupe Fiasco: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $30-$55

HODI’S HALF NOTE

My Body Sings Electric (ten-year anniversary): With Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, Silver & Gold, Luxxe, Thu., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Whitewater Ramble: Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Ben Miller Band: Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Colter Wall: Sun., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Funk You: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jessica Lea Mayfield: With Sun Seeker, Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Klassick: With Q Mack, Koo Qua, David Frederick, Sour Street, Luke Hightree, Katarak, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Cowgirl Clue: Wed., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Hazel English: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Nicole Atkins: With Thayer Sarrano, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15.
Smokey Brights: With Bark Wilson, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Angel Vivaldi and Scale the Summit: With Andy Jones, the Arturo Complex, Widdlywah, Thu., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
The Burial Plot: With Remain and Sustain Split (EP release), Dead Set, Venom and Valor, Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Diarrhea Planet: Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
IAMTHESHOTGUN: With Doomsday for the Destroyer, The Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite, Sat., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
The Nova Kicks: With Backseat Vinyl, Sweater Belly, Meeting House, Wed., Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $10.
My Body Sings Electric (ten-year anniversary): With Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, All Chiefs, Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Free Throw: With Head North, Mon., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Signor Benedick the Moor: With Randal Bravery, CURTA, the Milk Blossoms, Loanword, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $12.
Type: With Color, Claygo, Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Action Bronson: With Trash Talk, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $37.50-$69.50.
Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlaS, DJ Keezy, Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95.
EOTO and Friends: Ft. Borahm Lee from Pretty Lights (live band), Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$27.
Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood: Fri., March 30, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., March 31, 8:30 p.m., $36.
Nahko and Medicine for the People: With Dustin Thomas (12/29), Tubby Love (12/30), the Late Ones (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $32.50-$55/three-day pass $120.
Why Don't We: Thu., March 8, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Samples: With the Trampolines, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Rodney Carrington: Fri., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $44.75-$179.75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Pavlo: Tue., Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., $30-$40.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

August Burns Red: With Born Of Osiris, Erra, Ocean Grove, Sun., Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., $25-$28.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Fri., March 9, 8 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$75.

