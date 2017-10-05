Action Bronson, Excision and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Action Bronson headlines the Ogden Theatre and Boulder Theater in November.

Rapper Action Bronson stops at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 16, and at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, November 15. Trash Talk opens both shows. Tickets for the Ogden Theatre ($25-$69.50) and Boulder Theater ($35) shows go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

Excision headlines the 1STBANK Center on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3, with Liquid Stranger,

Dion Timmer and MONXX opening. Tickets ($20-$85/two-day $40-$154) go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

Atmosphere brings its Welcome to Colorado Tour to the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, December 10, the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, December 13, the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, December 9, and the Black Sheep on Tuesday, December 12. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.