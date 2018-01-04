Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Disco Biscuits play three nights at the Ogden Theatre and one night at Red Rocks in May.

The Disco Biscuits play three nights (Thursday, May 24, through Saturday, May 26) at the Ogden Theatre before headlining Red Rocks on Sunday, May 27. The Ogden shows are part of a $149.50 ticket bundle with the Red Rocks show. Tickets for the Red Rocks show ($50-$89.50) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.

Greensky Bluegrass will be at the Ogden on Friday, September 21, and headlining at Red Rocks on Saturday, September 22, and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for the Ogden show ($84.50) and Red Rocks shows ($44.50-$80) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.

Snails headline Sluggtopia 2 at Red Rocks on Friday, October 5. Tickets ($30-$75) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.