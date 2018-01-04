Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Disco Biscuits play three nights (Thursday, May 24, through Saturday, May 26) at the Ogden Theatre before headlining Red Rocks on Sunday, May 27. The Ogden shows are part of a $149.50 ticket bundle with the Red Rocks show. Tickets for the Red Rocks show ($50-$89.50) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.
Greensky Bluegrass will be at the Ogden on Friday, September 21, and headlining at Red Rocks on Saturday, September 22, and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for the Ogden show ($84.50) and Red Rocks shows ($44.50-$80) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.
Snails headline Sluggtopia 2 at Red Rocks on Friday, October 5. Tickets ($30-$75) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Sam Bush Band: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Born a New: Wed., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $8 - $10.
Hirie: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Paradigm: With Lamb Bed, Sounds of the Sun, Elevated Sickness, Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Tigerwine: With Stoic, Euth and Ultraviolet, Sun., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $5-$7.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Hirie: With Indubious, Thu., March 8, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Judo Chop: With Aqua Phellem, Tue., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Dead Meadow: Fri., April 6, 9:30 p.m., $16-$20.
PNB Rock: With Lil Baby, Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $30.
Easy Riders: With Muscular Housecat, Thu., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $10.
Avenhart: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Cuco: Tue., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., $15-$19.
G Perico: Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Funeral Skull: Sun., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Heart to Gold: Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Distinguisher: Mon., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
EyeHateGod: Thu., March 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Norma Jean: With Gideon, Toothgrinder, Greyhaven, Sun., March 18, 6 p.m., $18-$20.
Sharone & the Wind: Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $10.
Young Culture: With Riviera, Wed., Feb. 21, 7 p.m., $10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Scalafrea: With Fields of Elysium, Kenaima, Sun., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $10.
Wastewalker: Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Weekend Classic: With Intervention, Miniluv, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $10.
The Disco Biscuits: Thu., May 24, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 25, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $149.50.
Greensky Bluegrass: Fri., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $84.50.
The Disco Biscuits: With Spafford, Organ Freeman, Sun., May 27, 5 p.m., $46-$89.50.
Greensky Bluegrass: With the California Honeydrops (9/22), Turkuaz (9/23), Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 23, 6 p.m., $44.50-$80/two-day $85.
The Purple Xperience (Prince tribute): Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $45.50.
Snails: Fri., Oct. 5, 5 p.m., $39-$75.
Trapfest: Ft. NGHTMRE and Slander, Sun., Sept. 16, 5 p.m., $30-$80.
Wyclef Jean: Wed., March 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Michael McDermott: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
