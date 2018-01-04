 


The Disco Biscuits play three nights at the Ogden Theatre and one night at Red Rocks in May.
The Disco Biscuits play three nights at the Ogden Theatre and one night at Red Rocks in May.
Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | January 4, 2018 | 6:46am
The Disco Biscuits play three nights (Thursday, May 24, through Saturday, May 26) at the Ogden Theatre before headlining Red Rocks on Sunday, May 27. The Ogden shows are part of a $149.50 ticket bundle with the Red Rocks show. Tickets for the Red Rocks show ($50-$89.50) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.

Greensky Bluegrass will be at the Ogden on Friday, September 21, and headlining at Red Rocks on Saturday, September 22, and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for the Ogden show ($84.50) and Red Rocks shows ($44.50-$80) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.

Snails headline Sluggtopia 2 at Red Rocks on Friday, October 5. Tickets ($30-$75) go on sale Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Sam Bush Band: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

BLACK SHEEP

Born a New: Wed., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $8 - $10.
Hirie: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Paradigm: With Lamb Bed, Sounds of the Sun, Elevated Sickness, Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Tigerwine: With Stoic, Euth and Ultraviolet, Sun., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $5-$7.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Hirie: With Indubious, Thu., March 8, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Judo Chop: With Aqua Phellem, Tue., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

GLOBE HALL

Dead Meadow: Fri., April 6, 9:30 p.m., $16-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

PNB Rock: With Lil Baby, Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $30.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Easy Riders: With Muscular Housecat, Thu., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Avenhart: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Cuco: Tue., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., $15-$19.
G Perico: Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE

Funeral Skull: Sun., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Heart to Gold: Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Distinguisher: Mon., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
EyeHateGod: Thu., March 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Norma Jean: With Gideon, Toothgrinder, Greyhaven, Sun., March 18, 6 p.m., $18-$20.
Sharone & the Wind: Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $10.
Young Culture: With Riviera, Wed., Feb. 21, 7 p.m., $10.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Scalafrea: With Fields of Elysium, Kenaima, Sun., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $10.
Wastewalker: Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Weekend Classic: With Intervention, Miniluv, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Disco Biscuits: Thu., May 24, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 25, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $149.50.
Greensky Bluegrass: Fri., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $84.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Disco Biscuits: With Spafford, Organ Freeman, Sun., May 27, 5 p.m., $46-$89.50.
Greensky Bluegrass: With the California Honeydrops (9/22), Turkuaz (9/23), Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 23, 6 p.m., $44.50-$80/two-day $85.
The Purple Xperience (Prince tribute): Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $45.50.
Snails: Fri., Oct. 5, 5 p.m., $39-$75.
Trapfest: Ft. NGHTMRE and Slander, Sun., Sept. 16, 5 p.m., $30-$80.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Wyclef Jean: Wed., March 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Michael McDermott: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

