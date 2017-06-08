Arcade Fire, Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Arcade Fire comes to the Pepsi Center in October.
Brandon Marshall
Arcade Fire, which is set to release Everything Now in July, brings its Infinite Content tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, October 25; tickets ($26-$85) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.
Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents "The Rocky Mountain May" induction concert honoring Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch on Sunday, August 13 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Performers include Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and more to be announced, plus a reunion performance by Joe Walsh & Barnstorm. Tickets ($25-$125) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.
Rapper Jon Bellion's Human Condition tour stops at 1STBANK on Tuesday, October 10; tickets ($29.75-$42) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip: Sun., Sept. 10, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
Lucero: With Matthew Logan Vasquez, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
The Blasters: With Cutty Flam, Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Bumpin Uglies: With SOWFLO, Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ces Cru: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
The Frights: With King Shelter, On Drugs, Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Pandas & People: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Stone Foxes: Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $12
Alvvays: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Mondo Cozmo: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $15.
Rubedo's Independence Day III: With Los Mocochetes con Baubo, Luke Kruzke and the High Tides, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Bonobo: Fri., Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., $32.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
ESTA.: With the Whooligan, Mosis, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Colorado Music Hall of Fame: "The Rocky Mountain Way" induction concert honoring Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch. Performers include Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and more, plus a reunion performance from Joe Walsh & Barnstorm, Sun., Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., $25-$125.
Illenium: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $25.99-$39.99.
Jon Bellion: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $29.75-$42.50.
Flaural: With the Velveteers, Ned Garth Explosion, Thu., June 29, 8:30 p.m., $5.
Jacob Banks: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk: Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $14/$16.
Random Rab: With Dimond Saints, Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Turkuaz: With Sinkane, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
VNV Nation: With iVardensphere, Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $27.50/$30.
Birdtalker: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Brick + Mortar: Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Max Frost: Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $12.75-$15.
The Mountain Goats: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $26.
Elliott Brood: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Las Piñas: Mon., July 10, 8:30 p.m., $8-$12.
The Blasters: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
Moon Hooch: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Jacob Banks: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Tops: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Alex Napping: Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Tristen: With Jenny O, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Letter 9 (EP release): With Thoughtpilot, Orbiter, Power Bottom, Shahirye of Ra, Girlfriend, Thu., July 20, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bodies We've Buried: With For the Likes of You, Dead Crown, Son Survivor, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Castaway: With Nanashi, Dead Set, Tue., July 18, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ghost of a Dead Hummingbird: With Dead Split Egos, Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $10.
Kid Vegas (album release): With -I and I- Recordz, Shaw Monsta, Young June, Jay Triiiple, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Naked Walrus: With the Foot, the Backseaters, the Visitors, Mon., June 26, 7 p.m., $10.
Stellan: With Breach and Bellow, Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
2 Chainz: Wed., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $32.50.
Banks: Fri., Sept. 15, 8:30 p.m., $32.50.
The California Honeydrops: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Ja Rule and Ashanti: Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $49.
The Motet: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $32-$35/VIP $75.
Turkuaz: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Ween: Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $55.95.
Arcade Fire: Wed., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $26-$85.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Matchbox Twenty: With Matt Nathanson, Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $25-$99.50.
Dotan: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Joe Purdy: With Amy Vachal, Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Keiko Matsui: Fri., Oct. 6, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
Lights: A Tribute to Journey: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Najee: Fri., Sept. 15, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra: Fri., Sept. 29, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Peter Bradley Adams: With Caitlin Canty, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Ying Yang Twins: Tue., July 25, 7 p.m., $20-$40.
