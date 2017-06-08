Arcade Fire, Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Arcade Fire comes to the Pepsi Center in October. Brandon Marshall

Arcade Fire, which is set to release Everything Now in July, brings its Infinite Content tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, October 25; tickets ($26-$85) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents "The Rocky Mountain May" induction concert honoring Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch on Sunday, August 13 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Performers include Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and more to be announced, plus a reunion performance by Joe Walsh & Barnstorm. Tickets ($25-$125) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Rapper Jon Bellion's Human Condition tour stops at 1STBANK on Tuesday, October 10; tickets ($29.75-$42) go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

AGGIE THEATRE

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip: Sun., Sept. 10, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

Lucero: With Matthew Logan Vasquez, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

The Blasters: With Cutty Flam, Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Bumpin Uglies: With SOWFLO, Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Ces Cru: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $16-$21.

The Frights: With King Shelter, On Drugs, Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Pandas & People: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Stone Foxes: Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $12



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Alvvays: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

Mondo Cozmo: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $15.

Rubedo's Independence Day III: With Los Mocochetes con Baubo, Luke Kruzke and the High Tides, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $14-$16.



BOULDER THEATER

Bonobo: Fri., Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., $32.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE



ESTA.: With the Whooligan, Mosis, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $15/$20.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Colorado Music Hall of Fame: "The Rocky Mountain Way" induction concert honoring Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch. Performers include Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and more, plus a reunion performance from Joe Walsh & Barnstorm, Sun., Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., $25-$125.



1STBANK CENTER

Illenium: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $25.99-$39.99.

Jon Bellion: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $29.75-$42.50.



FOX THEATRE

Flaural: With the Velveteers, Ned Garth Explosion, Thu., June 29, 8:30 p.m., $5.

Jacob Banks: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk: Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $14/$16.

Random Rab: With Dimond Saints, Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Turkuaz: With Sinkane, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

VNV Nation: With iVardensphere, Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $27.50/$30.



GLOBE HALL

Birdtalker: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Brick + Mortar: Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Max Frost: Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $12.75-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

The Mountain Goats: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $26.



HI-DIVE

Elliott Brood: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

Las Piñas: Mon., July 10, 8:30 p.m., $8-$12.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

The Blasters: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

Moon Hooch: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12/$15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Jacob Banks: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Tops: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Alex Napping: Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Tristen: With Jenny O, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER



Letter 9 (EP release): With Thoughtpilot, Orbiter, Power Bottom, Shahirye of Ra, Girlfriend, Thu., July 20, 6 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Bodies We've Buried: With For the Likes of You, Dead Crown, Son Survivor, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Castaway: With Nanashi, Dead Set, Tue., July 18, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Ghost of a Dead Hummingbird: With Dead Split Egos, Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $10.

Kid Vegas (album release): With -I and I- Recordz, Shaw Monsta, Young June, Jay Triiiple, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Naked Walrus: With the Foot, the Backseaters, the Visitors, Mon., June 26, 7 p.m., $10.

Stellan: With Breach and Bellow, Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

2 Chainz: Wed., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $32.50.

Banks: Fri., Sept. 15, 8:30 p.m., $32.50.

The California Honeydrops: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Ja Rule and Ashanti: Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $49.

The Motet: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $32-$35/VIP $75.

Turkuaz: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Ween: Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $55.95.



PEPSI CENTER

Arcade Fire: Wed., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $26-$85.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty: With Matt Nathanson, Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $25-$99.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Dotan: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Joe Purdy: With Amy Vachal, Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Keiko Matsui: Fri., Oct. 6, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.

Lights: A Tribute to Journey: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Najee: Fri., Sept. 15, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$45.

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra: Fri., Sept. 29, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$45.

Peter Bradley Adams: With Caitlin Canty, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Ying Yang Twins: Tue., July 25, 7 p.m., $20-$40.

