Arcade Fire headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 23, 2017 | 6:07am
AA

Arcade Fire brings its Infinite Content tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Kesha takes over the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes A Perfect Circle at Broadmoor World Arena, Dinosaur Jr. at the Gothic Theatre, KMFDM at Summit Music Hall and Guided by Voices at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

A Perfect Circle
$54.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

Don Byron
$8-$12, 7:30 p.m., King Center

MadeinTYO
$20-$65, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Rosetta
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Kesha
$42.50-$48, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

JOHNNYSWIM
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dinosaur Jr.
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
$25, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Ariel Pink
$26.75-$31.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Love is Love
$16-$141, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tei Shi
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Arcade Fire
$26-$85, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

LANY
$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

KMFDM
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Guided by Voices
$27.50-$30.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tim Reynolds and TR3
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Bell Witch and Primitive Man
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

The Black Angels
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

R3BOOT
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Yehme2
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

I the Mighty
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lostboycrow
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Perry Weissman 3
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

