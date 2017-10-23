The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Arcade Fire brings its Infinite Content tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Kesha takes over the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes A Perfect Circle at Broadmoor World Arena, Dinosaur Jr. at the Gothic Theatre, KMFDM at Summit Music Hall and Guided by Voices at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 23
A Perfect Circle
$54.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
Don Byron
$8-$12, 7:30 p.m., King Center
MadeinTYO
$20-$65, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Rosetta
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24
Kesha
$42.50-$48, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
JOHNNYSWIM
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dinosaur Jr.
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
$25, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Ariel Pink
$26.75-$31.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Love is Love
$16-$141, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tei Shi
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25
Arcade Fire
$26-$85, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
LANY
$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
KMFDM
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Guided by Voices
$27.50-$30.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tim Reynolds and TR3
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Bell Witch and Primitive Man
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26
The Black Angels
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
R3BOOT
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Yehme2
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
I the Mighty
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lostboycrow
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Perry Weissman 3
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!