The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert, featuring Bob Weir & the Campfire Band with Melvin Seals, Jackie LaBranch, Gloria Jones, Oteil Burbridge, Kamasi Washington and more, is tonight at Red Rocks, while Steve Earle & the Dukes return to the Boulder Theater. This week's lineup also includes Alabama at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Thievery Corporation at Red Rocks, and Hans Zimmer at 1STBANK Center. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert
$55-$65, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
John Fullbright
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavillion Denver
Steve Earle & the Dukes
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Doves Cry: A Tribute to Legends Lost
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
40 Oz. to Freedom
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Meat Wave
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Joan Osborne
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
René Marie
$20-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Alabama
$25-$125, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Thievery Corporation
$44.75-$100, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The ReMINDers
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Fiji
$24-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Asleep at the Wheel
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Winger
$25, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Hellgrammites
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Brick + Mortar
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
Face Vocal Band
$15-$100, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Hans Zimmer
$59-$149, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Lynyrd Skynryd
$59-$69, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Madchild
$18-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Chris Botti
$47-$67, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Who's Hot Denver
$20, 5 p.m., Marquis Theater
Allday
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!