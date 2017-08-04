 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Bob Weir performs at the Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert tonight.
Bob Weir performs at the Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert tonight.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jon Solomon | August 4, 2017 | 6:34am
AA

The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert, featuring Bob Weir & the Campfire Band with Melvin Seals, Jackie LaBranch, Gloria Jones, Oteil Burbridge, Kamasi Washington and more, is tonight at Red Rocks, while Steve Earle & the Dukes return to the Boulder Theater. This week's lineup also includes Alabama at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Thievery Corporation at Red Rocks, and Hans Zimmer at 1STBANK Center. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert
$55-$65, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

John Fullbright
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavillion Denver

Steve Earle & the Dukes
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Doves Cry: A Tribute to Legends Lost
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

40 Oz. to Freedom
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Meat Wave
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Joan Osborne
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

René Marie
$20-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Alabama
$25-$125, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Thievery Corporation
$44.75-$100, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The ReMINDers
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Fiji
$24-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Asleep at the Wheel
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Winger
$25, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Hellgrammites
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Brick + Mortar
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Face Vocal Band
$15-$100, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Hans Zimmer
$59-$149, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Lynyrd Skynryd
$59-$69, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Madchild
$18-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Chris Botti
$47-$67, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Who's Hot Denver
$20, 5 p.m., Marquis Theater

Allday
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >