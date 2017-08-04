The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert, featuring Bob Weir & the Campfire Band with Melvin Seals, Jackie LaBranch, Gloria Jones, Oteil Burbridge, Kamasi Washington and more, is tonight at Red Rocks, while Steve Earle & the Dukes return to the Boulder Theater. This week's lineup also includes Alabama at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Thievery Corporation at Red Rocks, and Hans Zimmer at 1STBANK Center. See our full picks below.