The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center.
aLIVE
Bassnectar returns to Colorado for a three-night stand at 1STBANK Center, while the Avett Brothers take over Red Rocks for three nights as well. Plume Varia celebrates the release of its new album with David J. (of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets) tonight at Syntax Physic Opera and Hot Apostles releases its new album at 3 Kings Tavern. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 7 (also July 8 and 9)
The Avett Brothers
$49.95-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Bassnectar (also July 8 and 9)
$36, 9 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Pat Green
$23, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Pig
$30-$55, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Rival Sons
$24, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
This Wild Life
$15.75-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hot Apostles
$5, 8:30 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Plume Varia
$10, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
SATURDAY, JULY 8
The Hive
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
A-Mac and the Height
$10, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Upcoming Events
-
Steam Punk Ball
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 9:00pm
-
Big & Rich
TicketsSun., Aug. 13, 7:00pm
-
Saving Abel
TicketsMon., Aug. 14, 7:00pm
-
Eli Young Band
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:00pm
-
David Cook
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:30pm
A Tribute to Chris Cornell
$7-$10, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The HillBenders
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Dead Rabbits
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Charlie Parr
$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Radio Moscow
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Land Lines
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Otherwise
$10.67-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Uncle Lucius
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dr. Lonnie Smith's "Evolution"
$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Related Events
-
Sun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmTickets Dr. Lonnie Smith's "Evolution"
Dazzle, Denver, CO
-
Fri., Jul. 7, 7:30pmTickets Bassnectar
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
-
Fri., Jul. 7, 7:30pm
Related Locations
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
7 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!