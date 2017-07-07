menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


Friday, July 7, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center.EXPAND
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center.
aLIVE
Bassnectar returns to Colorado for a three-night stand at 1STBANK Center, while the Avett Brothers take over Red Rocks for three nights as well. Plume Varia celebrates the release of its new album with David J. (of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets) tonight at Syntax Physic Opera and Hot Apostles releases its new album at 3 Kings Tavern. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 7 (also July 8 and 9)

The Avett Brothers
$49.95-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bassnectar (also July 8 and 9)
$36, 9 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Pat Green
$23, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Pig
$30-$55, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Rival Sons
$24, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

This Wild Life
$15.75-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hot Apostles
$5, 8:30 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Plume Varia
$10, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

SATURDAY, JULY 8

The Hive
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

A-Mac and the Height
$10, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

A Tribute to Chris Cornell
$7-$10, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The HillBenders
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Dead Rabbits
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Charlie Parr
$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Radio Moscow
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Land Lines
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Otherwise
$10.67-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Uncle Lucius
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dr. Lonnie Smith's "Evolution"
$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

