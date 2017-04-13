Beck, the Shins and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

EXPAND Beck headlines Red Rocks in July. Melina Dellamarggio via Phoenix New Times

Beck, who is set to release a new album this year, will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 11, with Preservation Hall Jazz Band opening. Tickets ($55/$65) go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

The Shins headline Red Rocks on Thursday, October 5, with Spoon opening. Tickets ($49.95/$55) go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

Arvada Center announced its Summer Stage Concert Series, which includes Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!, Marc Cohn, The Robert Cray Band, Boz Scaggs and more. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Hudson Gardens also announced its summer concert series, which includes Yes, Michael McDonald, Chris Isaak, Donny & Marie, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and more. Tickets go on sale to members on Monday, April 17, and to the general public on Monday, April 24.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Herbie Hancock Tribute: Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., $10/$15.



ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS & HUMANITIES

3rd Law Dance/Theater The Sea: Sat., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $15-$30.

Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson: Texas Dancehall Tour: Sat., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Sat., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.

Boz Scaggs: Wed., July 26, 7:30 p.m., $47-$67.

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!: Mon., June 12, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55.

Chris Botti: Sun., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $47-$67.

Clint Black: Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $35-$59.

Colorado Ballet: "An Evening Under the Stars," Sat., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $15-$44.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: "Basie 2.0," Sat., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.

The Denver Brass: "Good Vibrations," Sun., July 16, 7:30 p.m., $15-$32.

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank: Tue., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $39-$57.

Jonny Lang: Sun., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $30-$50.

Marc Cohn: Sun., June 25, 7:30 p.m., $35-$54.

The Robert Cray Band: Tue., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.

Three Dog Night: Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60.

Wonderbound: Divisions, with Flobots: Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., June 18, 2 p.m., $20-$45.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Arras (farewell show): With Casket Path, Lockjaw, Fortune's Fool, Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

D.R.I.: With Deathwish, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Otherwise: With Through Fire, Righteous Vendetta, Tue., July 18, 7 p.m., $9.43-$15.

Tigerwine (record release): Mon., May 8, 7 p.m., $10.

Top Flite Empire: With DNA & MXLCXLM Z, Wreckless County, Da 1 'N Only Left E, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Cutthroat Drifters (album release): With the Patient Zeros, HR People, Dead Pay Rent, Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $12.

DJ Premier with Live Band: Wed., June 14, 9 p.m., $27.50-$30.

Goldfish: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



BOULDER THEATER

Ghostland Observatory: Sun., Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m., $27-$29.

Sarah Jarosz and James McMurtry: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Herbie Hancock Tribute: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Whiskeyfolk: Ft. Jonathan Meadows, Chris Speasmaker, Scott Lane and Raphael Katchinoff and Alpha King Knight ft. Tori Pater and Jonathan Meadows, Fri., May 26, 8:15 p.m., $10-$15.



CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Colin Hay: With Trace Bundy, Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$38.

Drive-By Truckers: Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $32-$50.

Indigo Girls: Sun., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$63.

Lucinda Williams: Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $30-$48.

Steep Canyon Rangers: Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.



FOX THEATRE

Howl: A Ginsberg Birthday Party: Feat. Anne Waldman and special guests., Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $10.

Jay Roemer Band: Ft. Dave Caroll (Trampled by Turtles), Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

A Live One (Phish tribute): With Kessel Run, Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

One Flew West and My Body Sings Electric: With Pandas & People, Whiskey Autumn. Benefiting Can'D Aid Foundation, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Teebs: With Free the Robots, LeFto, Thu., May 25, 9 p.m., $12/$15.



GLOBE HALL

Drew Fish Band: Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Tinsley Ellis: Blues Is Dead: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $15-$20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Petit Biscuit: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



HUDSON GARDENS

The B-52s: Sun., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45.

Chris Isaak: Fri., July 28, 7:30 p.m., $42-$52.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited: Sun., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $28-$38.

Donny & Marie: Tue., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $69-$79.

Firefall: Fireworks display follows the performance, Tue., July 4, 7:30 p.m., $10-$22.

Four Tops: Sun., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $24-$34.

Gladys Knight: Sun., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $39-$49.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $36-$46.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Sun., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $24-$34.

Kool & the Gang: Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $29/$39.

Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys: Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $29-$39.

Loverboy and Survivor: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $27-$37.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sun., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $59/$69.

Michael McDonald: Sun., June 25, 7:30 p.m., $38-$48.

Super Diamond: Mon., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$26.

Yes: Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, Sun., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $38-$48.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Alex G: With Japanese Breakfast, Cende, Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Diana: With Nicholas Krgovich, Wed., July 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Frontier Ruckus: Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Gang of Youths: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

The Goddamn Gallows: Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Mutoid Man: With Helms Alee, Sun., July 16, 9:30 p.m., $17-$20.

White Reaper and Ron Gallo: With Naked Giants, Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $14-$16.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Dressy Bessy: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $12.

Nite Jewel: With Harriet Brown, Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

The River Arkansas: Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

TWRP: Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER



Beach Fossils: With She-Devils, Ablebody, Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Dead Rabbits: With I Set My Friends on Fire, Set to Stun, Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Haken: With Sithu Aye, Sun., Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.

KONGOS: With Mother Mother, Wed., May 10, 7 p.m., $23-$325

Nuns Will Shudder: With Son Survivor, the Murder Protocol, Outbreak, Awaiting Eternity, Image of, Fri., June 9, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Otherwise: With Through Fire, Sun., July 9, 7 p.m., $10.67-$15

The Rocket Summer: Do You Feel ten-year anniversary tour, Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $17-$20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Hellgramites: With Giradia, Hydraform, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $10.

Jesse RS (album release): With Analogue Hero, Alec, Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie: With the Wallflowers, Thu., July 27, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$179.50.

Tesla: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Beck: With Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tue., July 11, 7:30 p.m., $55-$65.

The Shins: With Spoon, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $49.95-$55.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Miss Fortune: With Wake Me, Red Tide Rising, ACEDIA, Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $11-$14.

Punk Rock Bowling: With the Vandals, Face to Face, the Casualties, Street Dogs, A Global Threat, Lower Class Brats, Teenage Bottlerocket, D.I., the Nobodys and more, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $75 two-day pass.

Shooter Jennings & Waymore's Outlaws: With Radio Birds, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $10-$45.

