The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Queen and Adam Lambert headline the Pepsi Center on Thursday. Timothy Norris

Blues Traveler returns to Red Rocks for its annual Fourth of July show with Rusted Root, Spin Doctors and the Samples opening the show while Queen and Adam Lambert take over the Pepsi Center on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Zeds Dead at Red Rocks tonight, Guitar Wolf at the Moon Room and Firefall at Hudson Gardens. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Zeds Dead

$52.80-$70, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Super Diamond

$10-$26, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Red, White and Blow

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

2nd Annual Bud Bronson & the Good Timers' Independence Day Blowout Bash

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Blues Traveler

$30-$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Firefall

$10-$22, 8 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Matisyahu

$30-$32, 8 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Flume

$52.80-$100, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fit for an Autopsy

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Guitar Wolf

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Salaam/Shalom: A Celebration of Arabic and Jewish Music

$10/$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Queen + Adam Lambert

$49.50-$175, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Pink Martini & Colorado Symphony

$44.95-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

CloZee

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Duke Robillard

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

John Butler Trio

$35, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Thou

$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

The Knock

$7-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword calendar.

