The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Queen and Adam Lambert headline the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Timothy Norris
Blues Traveler returns to Red Rocks for its annual Fourth of July show with Rusted Root, Spin Doctors and the Samples opening the show while Queen and Adam Lambert take over the Pepsi Center on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Zeds Dead at Red Rocks tonight, Guitar Wolf at the Moon Room and Firefall at Hudson Gardens. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JULY 3
Zeds Dead
$52.80-$70, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Super Diamond
$10-$26, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Red, White and Blow
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
2nd Annual Bud Bronson & the Good Timers' Independence Day Blowout Bash
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Blues Traveler
$30-$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Firefall
$10-$22, 8 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Matisyahu
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
Flume
$52.80-$100, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fit for an Autopsy
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Guitar Wolf
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Salaam/Shalom: A Celebration of Arabic and Jewish Music
$10/$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Upcoming Events
-
Delta Rae
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
-
Zapp
TicketsThu., Aug. 10, 8:00pm
-
Marbin
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 8:00pm
-
Steam Punk Ball
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 9:00pm
-
Big & Rich
TicketsSun., Aug. 13, 7:00pm
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Queen + Adam Lambert
$49.50-$175, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Pink Martini & Colorado Symphony
$44.95-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
CloZee
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Duke Robillard
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
John Butler Trio
$35, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Thou
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
The Knock
$7-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
Related Events
-
Wed., Jul. 5, 7:00pmGuitar Wolf
The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Jul. 4, 5:00pmTickets Blues Traveler
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Thu., Jul. 6, 8:00pmTickets Queen + Adam Lambert
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Bush
TicketsThu., Aug. 3, 7:00pm
-
Rodney Atkins
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 8:00pm
-
Aaron Watson
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 7:00pm
-
Goo Goo Dolls
TicketsTue., Jul. 18, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!