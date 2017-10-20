The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Deadmau5 plays the second of two shows at Red Rocks tonight while Bob Dylan takes over the 1STBANK Center tomorrow night, with Mavis Staples opening. This weekend's lineup also includes DeVotchKa at the Boulder Theater, the Afghan Whigs at the Gothic Theatre, Thurston Moore at Globe Hall, and Mutemath at the Ogden Theatre. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
Deadmau5
$59.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Reik
$49-$109, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Zomboy (also October 21)
$25-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Neon Masq
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Shawn Colvin and Her Band
$33-$130, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Wookiefoot
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Hoodie Allen
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
$20, 7:30 p.m., Saint John's Cathedral
Redbull Sound Select: Margaret Glaspy, Pearl Charles, the Still Tide
$5-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tera Melos
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Thurston Moore
$25.75, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
Bob Dylan & His Band
$54.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Lettuce
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
John Tesh
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
1000 Miles of Fire
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
DeVotchKa
$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Keller Williams
$27-$32, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Afghan Whigs
$30.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bob Schneider
$25.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Loudon Wainwright III
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Javon Jackson, Joanne Brackeen, Eddie Gomez, & Jimmy Cobb - Coltrane Tribute (also October 21)
$25-$30, 6;30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22
Mutemath
$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Fall Blues Fest
$25, 6 p.m., Oriental Theater
Cousin Stizz
$15-$50, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
A Giant Dog
$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive
