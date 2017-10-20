 


Deadmau5 headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 20, 2017 | 6:14am
AA

Deadmau5 plays the second of two shows at Red Rocks tonight while Bob Dylan takes over the 1STBANK Center tomorrow night, with Mavis Staples opening. This weekend's lineup also includes DeVotchKa at the Boulder Theater, the Afghan Whigs at the Gothic Theatre, Thurston Moore at Globe Hall, and Mutemath at the Ogden Theatre. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Deadmau5
$59.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Reik
$49-$109, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Zomboy (also October 21)
$25-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Neon Masq
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Shawn Colvin and Her Band
$33-$130, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Wookiefoot
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Hoodie Allen
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
$20, 7:30 p.m., Saint John's Cathedral

Redbull Sound Select: Margaret Glaspy, Pearl Charles, the Still Tide
$5-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tera Melos
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Thurston Moore
$25.75, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Bob Dylan & His Band
$54.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Lettuce
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

John Tesh
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

1000 Miles of Fire
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

DeVotchKa
$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Keller Williams
$27-$32, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Afghan Whigs
$30.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bob Schneider
$25.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Loudon Wainwright III
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Javon Jackson, Joanne Brackeen, Eddie Gomez, & Jimmy Cobb - Coltrane Tribute (also October 21)
$25-$30, 6;30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Mutemath
$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Fall Blues Fest
$25, 6 p.m., Oriental Theater

Cousin Stizz
$15-$50, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

A Giant Dog
$10-$13, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

