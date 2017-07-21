The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
The Global Dance Festival is at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.
Aaron Thackeray
After a long run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Global Dance Festival sets up shop this weekend in the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High with EDM heavies Excision, Datsik, Hardwell, Kaskade and more. String Cheese Incident is at Red Rocks for a three-night stand, while Neil Diamond is at the Pepsi Center and Buddy Guy is at the Denver Botanic Gardens. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Global Dance Festival (also July 22)
$59-$129, 3 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Neil Diamond
$39.50-$150, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
String Cheese Incident (also July 22 and 23)
$49.95-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
UB40 and Matisyahu
$25-$75, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Buddy Guy
$70-/$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Sarah Jarosz and James McMurtry
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Kap G
$15-$40, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Six60
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Descendents
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dawes
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
EOTO
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
CVILLOU World Series 001
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Bobby Rush
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll
Patrick Sweany
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ransteez and Kidd Adamz
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Moon Room
Tobin Sprout
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Lifehouse and Switchfoot
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Gladys Knight
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
The Stone Foxes
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Paviliion Denver
Brendan James
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lee DeWyze
$16-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Spectral Voice
$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
29th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
$20-$25, 11:30 a.m., Gold Hill Inn
