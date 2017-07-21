menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

How Bobby Rush Found the Blues


The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Global Dance Festival is at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.
The Global Dance Festival is at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.
Aaron Thackeray
After a long run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Global Dance Festival sets up shop this weekend in the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High with EDM heavies Excision, Datsik, Hardwell, Kaskade and more. String Cheese Incident is at Red Rocks for a three-night stand, while Neil Diamond is at the Pepsi Center and Buddy Guy is at the Denver Botanic Gardens. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Global Dance Festival (also July 22)
$59-$129, 3 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Neil Diamond
$39.50-$150, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

String Cheese Incident (also July 22 and 23)
$49.95-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

UB40 and Matisyahu
$25-$75, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Buddy Guy
$70-/$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Sarah Jarosz and James McMurtry
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Kap G
$15-$40, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Six60
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Descendents
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dawes
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

EOTO
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
$29-$49, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

CVILLOU World Series 001
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Bobby Rush
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll

Patrick Sweany
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ransteez and Kidd Adamz
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Moon Room

Tobin Sprout
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Lifehouse and Switchfoot
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Gladys Knight
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

The Stone Foxes
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Paviliion Denver

Brendan James
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lee DeWyze
$16-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Spectral Voice
$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

29th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
$20-$25, 11:30 a.m., Gold Hill Inn

