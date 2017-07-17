The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Nile Rodgers and CHIC team up with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Diego Paul Sánchez (Burning6)
It's a week full of arena shows, with Shawn Mendes at the Pepsi Center tonight, while John Mayer visits the venue on Wednesday, and Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers take it over on Thursday night. Also, Goo Goo Dolls are at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Diana Krall and the Colorado Symphony are at Red Rocks, Donny and Marie are at Hudson Gardens, and Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays the inaugural show of the Levitt Pavilion Denver on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JULY 17
Shawn Mendes
$43-$63, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Anarbor
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Anxious
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Goo Goo Dolls
$25-$69.75, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Diana Krall & the Colorado Symphony
$49.95-$109.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Donny & Marie
$69-$79, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Robert Cray Band
$29-$49, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Whitney Rose
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Unsane
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Wolf Alice
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
John Mayer
$44.50-$150, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Dirty Heads
$40.75-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Prince Royce
$48.50-$52, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Mary Chapin Carpenter
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Mitski
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
JC Brooks
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Jaymes Young
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers
$39.50-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Paviliion
John Digweed
$20, 9 p.m., The Church
Chris Duarte Group
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kyle's Brew Fest
$25-$65, 5 p.m., Great Divide Brewing Company
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
