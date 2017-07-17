menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Goo Goo Dolls Have Kept Some Punk-Rock Spirit


The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Nile Rodgers and CHIC team up with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC team up with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Diego Paul Sánchez (Burning6)
A A

It's a week full of arena shows, with Shawn Mendes at the Pepsi Center tonight, while John Mayer visits the venue on Wednesday, and Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers take it over on Thursday night. Also, Goo Goo Dolls are at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Diana Krall and the Colorado Symphony are at Red Rocks, Donny and Marie are at Hudson Gardens, and Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays the inaugural show of the Levitt Pavilion Denver on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Shawn Mendes
$43-$63, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Anarbor
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Anxious
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Goo Goo Dolls
$25-$69.75, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Diana Krall & the Colorado Symphony
$49.95-$109.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Donny & Marie
$69-$79, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Robert Cray Band
$29-$49, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Whitney Rose
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Unsane
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Wolf Alice
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

John Mayer
$44.50-$150, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Dirty Heads
$40.75-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Prince Royce
$48.50-$52, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mary Chapin Carpenter
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Mitski
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

JC Brooks
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Jaymes Young
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers
$39.50-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Paviliion

John Digweed
$20, 9 p.m., The Church

Chris Duarte Group
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kyle's Brew Fest
$25-$65, 5 p.m., Great Divide Brewing Company

Find more music events in the Westword calendar.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

