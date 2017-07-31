The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Guns N' Roses headlines Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Wednesday.
Eric Gruneisen
Guns N' Roses, which recently launched the North American leg of its Not in This Lifetime tour, rolls into town on Wednesday for a show at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, while country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw take over the Pepsi Center for two nights. The Head and the Heart is at Red Rocks for a two-night stand, Lucinda Williams is at Chautauqua Auditorium tonight, Slayer and Lamb of God are at the 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, and Bryan Ferry is at the Paramount on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JULY 31
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (also August 1)
$69.50-$119.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Lucinda Williams
$30-$48, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Slothrust
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, AUGUST 1
Darius Rucker
$39.95-$69.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Meek Mill and Yo Gotti
$49.50-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
$70-$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
The Fixx and the Romantics
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bloodclot and Negative Approach
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dick Dale
$30-$95, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2
Upcoming Events
-
Joan Jett
TicketsSun., Sep. 3, 7:00pm
-
Cryptic Wisdom
TicketsMon., Sep. 4, 8:00pm
-
Cash'd Out
TicketsThu., Sep. 7, 8:00pm
-
Midland
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 8:00pm
-
Brotha Lynch Hung
TicketsThu., Sep. 21, 7:00pm
Guns N' Roses
$35-$250, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
The Head and the Heart (also August 3)
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Slayer
$36.75-$49.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
$49-$69, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
A Tribe Called Red
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
Bryan Ferry
$45-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Dwight Yoakam
$77-$82, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Mad Pow
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sunny Sweeney
$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Related Events
-
Thu., Aug. 3, 8:00pmTickets Bryan Ferry
Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO
-
Wed., Aug. 2, 7:00pmTickets Guns N' Roses
Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
-
Wed., Aug. 2, 7:00pmTickets Slayer and Lamb of God
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
Related Locations
1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204
www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Gary Allan
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:00pm
-
The Fine Constant
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pm
-
Texas Hippie Coalition
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 7:00pm
-
Idina Menzel
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!