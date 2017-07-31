The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Guns N' Roses headlines Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Wednesday. Eric Gruneisen

Guns N' Roses, which recently launched the North American leg of its Not in This Lifetime tour, rolls into town on Wednesday for a show at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, while country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw take over the Pepsi Center for two nights. The Head and the Heart is at Red Rocks for a two-night stand, Lucinda Williams is at Chautauqua Auditorium tonight, Slayer and Lamb of God are at the 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, and Bryan Ferry is at the Paramount on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (also August 1)

$69.50-$119.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton

$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Lucinda Williams

$30-$48, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Slothrust

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

Darius Rucker

$39.95-$69.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Meek Mill and Yo Gotti

$49.50-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

$70-$75, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

The Fixx and the Romantics

$35-$38, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bloodclot and Negative Approach

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dick Dale

$30-$95, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Guns N' Roses

$35-$250, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

The Head and the Heart (also August 3)

$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Slayer

$36.75-$49.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

$49-$69, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

A Tribe Called Red

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Bryan Ferry

$45-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Dwight Yoakam

$77-$82, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Mad Pow

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sunny Sweeney

$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

