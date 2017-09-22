 


Korn performs at High Elevation Rock Festival this weekend.
Korn performs at High Elevation Rock Festival this weekend.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 22, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

It's a heavy weekend for music in Denver. High Elevation Rock Festival takes over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow and features a massive lineup including Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, a Day to Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Mastadon and more. Dead Cross, which includes Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while GBH plays tonight at the Gothic Theatre. All weekend long, Seventh Circle Music Collective celebrates its fifth anniversary. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

High Elevation Rock Festival (also September 23)
$99-$225, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

JJ Grey & Mofro
$39.95-$46.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Josh Abbott Band
$17.50-$25, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Kaleo (also September 23)
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Manchester Orchestra
$23.25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Greensky Bluegrass
$72.50 2-day with Red Rocks show, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

GBH
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mondo Cozmo
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Four Year Strong
$17-$22, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Joe Purdy
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Black Uhuru
$30-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

7th Circle 5-Year Anniversary (also September 23 & 24)
$7-$10, 1 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Greensky Bluegrass
$42.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ninja Sex Party
$32.50-$37, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dead Cross
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Buckethead
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Slaves
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tom Paxton
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Stanton Moore
$22-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart (also September 24)
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Galactic and Pepper
$30-$38.75, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ghostland Observatory
$27-$29, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

RAC
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Karina Garcia
$42-$102, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Youth on Record Benefit Show
$10, 5 p.m., Inga's Alpine Tavern

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

