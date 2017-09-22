The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a heavy weekend for music in Denver. High Elevation Rock Festival takes over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow and features a massive lineup including Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, a Day to Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Mastadon and more. Dead Cross, which includes Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while GBH plays tonight at the Gothic Theatre. All weekend long, Seventh Circle Music Collective celebrates its fifth anniversary. See our full picks below.