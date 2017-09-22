The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a heavy weekend for music in Denver. High Elevation Rock Festival takes over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow and features a massive lineup including Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, a Day to Remember, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Mastadon and more. Dead Cross, which includes Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, while GBH plays tonight at the Gothic Theatre. All weekend long, Seventh Circle Music Collective celebrates its fifth anniversary. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
High Elevation Rock Festival (also September 23)
$99-$225, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
JJ Grey & Mofro
$39.95-$46.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Josh Abbott Band
$17.50-$25, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Kaleo (also September 23)
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Manchester Orchestra
$23.25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Greensky Bluegrass
$72.50 2-day with Red Rocks show, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
GBH
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mondo Cozmo
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Four Year Strong
$17-$22, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Joe Purdy
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Black Uhuru
$30-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
7th Circle 5-Year Anniversary (also September 23 & 24)
$7-$10, 1 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Greensky Bluegrass
$42.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ninja Sex Party
$32.50-$37, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dead Cross
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Buckethead
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Slaves
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tom Paxton
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Stanton Moore
$22-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart (also September 24)
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Galactic and Pepper
$30-$38.75, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ghostland Observatory
$27-$29, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
RAC
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Karina Garcia
$42-$102, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Youth on Record Benefit Show
$10, 5 p.m., Inga's Alpine Tavern
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.
