The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Blondie is at Fiddler's Green on Sunday. Debi Del Grande for LA Weekly

It's a busy weekend at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, with Jack Johnson tonight, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears tomorrow, and Blondie and Garbage on Sunday. The LoHi Music Festival is on Saturday, with acts like the New Mastersounds, Tauk and the Main Squeeze, while BrüFrou Fest on Sunday spotlights the Mowgli's, Zach Deputy, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and more. Also on tap this weekend are Brad Paisley at the Pepsi Center and Railroad Earth at both Red Rocks and the Boulder Theater. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Jack Johnson

$35-$70, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon

$39.95-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

All Time Low

$27.50-$30, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ween

$55.95, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Peter Kater and R. Carlos Nakai

$35-$40, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Michelle Branch

$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Three Dog Night

$15.75-$18, 9 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Lola Black

$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kory Brunson Band

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Brad Paisley

$29.50-$75.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears

$35-$149.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

LoHi Music Festival

$32, 11 a.m., Highland Tap & Burger

Killing Creation

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Railroad Earth

$74.50-$185 two day bundle with Red Rocks show, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Roommates

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

A Brother's Fountain

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Nite Jewel

$14-$16, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Pat Martino Trio (also July 16)

$25-$28, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Blondie and Garbage

$35-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Amos Lee & the Colorado Symphony

$44.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Welcome to Night Vale

$30, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Beach Fossils

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mutoid Man

$17-$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

BrüFrou Fest

$35-$125, 12 p.m., Tivoli Student Union