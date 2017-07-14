The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Blondie is at Fiddler's Green on Sunday.
Debi Del Grande for LA Weekly
It's a busy weekend at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, with Jack Johnson tonight, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears tomorrow, and Blondie and Garbage on Sunday. The LoHi Music Festival is on Saturday, with acts like the New Mastersounds, Tauk and the Main Squeeze, while BrüFrou Fest on Sunday spotlights the Mowgli's, Zach Deputy, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and more. Also on tap this weekend are Brad Paisley at the Pepsi Center and Railroad Earth at both Red Rocks and the Boulder Theater. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Jack Johnson
$35-$70, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon
$39.95-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
All Time Low
$27.50-$30, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ween
$55.95, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Peter Kater and R. Carlos Nakai
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Michelle Branch
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Three Dog Night
$15.75-$18, 9 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Lola Black
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kory Brunson Band
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Brad Paisley
$29.50-$75.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears
$35-$149.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
LoHi Music Festival
$32, 11 a.m., Highland Tap & Burger
Upcoming Events
-
David Cook
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:30pm
-
Draghoria
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 7:00pm
-
Gary Allan
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:00pm
-
The Fine Constant
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pm
-
Texas Hippie Coalition
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 7:00pm
Killing Creation
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Railroad Earth
$74.50-$185 two day bundle with Red Rocks show, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Roommates
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
A Brother's Fountain
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Nite Jewel
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Pat Martino Trio (also July 16)
$25-$28, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Blondie and Garbage
$35-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Amos Lee & the Colorado Symphony
$44.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Welcome to Night Vale
$30, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Beach Fossils
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mutoid Man
$17-$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
BrüFrou Fest
$35-$125, 12 p.m., Tivoli Student Union
Related Events
-
Sun., Jul. 16, 7:30pmBlondie and Garbage
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO
-
Sat., Jul. 15, 7:00pm
-
Sat., Jul. 15, 7:00pmTickets Brad Paisley
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Locations
6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Englewood, CO 80111
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Big & Rich
TicketsSun., Aug. 13, 7:00pm
-
Saving Abel
TicketsMon., Aug. 14, 7:00pm
-
Eli Young Band
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:00pm
-
Vince Neil
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!