Kesha headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in October.
Brandon Marshall

Jason Aldean, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 3, 2017 | 5:55am
AA

Country star Jason Aldean will headline the Pepsi Center on Friday, September 15, with guests Chris Brown and Kane Brown. Tickets ($40.25-$80.25) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

Kesha brings her Rainbow Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, October 24, in support of her new album, Rainbow, slated for release on August 11. Tickets ($42.50-$48) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

The final leg of Dream Theater's Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday Oct. 31; tickets ($35-$69.50) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Atlas Genius: Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
The Schwag: Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$14.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Expanders: With Iya Terra, For Peace Band, Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Quor: With Scarlet Canary, Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Spawnbreezie: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves (album release): With Saddle of Southern Darkness, Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang, Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Vessels: Mon., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Bleep Bloop: With Sayer, Sumthin' Sumthin', Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20.
Gryffin: Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.75.
Yheti: With Toadface, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Post Malone: Tue., Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., $30-$32.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Frosty Da Snowman: With Jay Smooth, Newskii D0uble 0, Izzy, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Late Night Radio: With Marvel Years, Paul Basic, Thu., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Kesha: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $42.50-$48.
Third Eye Blind: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $39.50-$45.

FOX THEATRE

Analog Son: With Pho and Envy Alo, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Benjamin Booker: With She Keeps Bees, Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Black Uhuru: Tue., Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50
Crywolf: Thu., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$17.50/meet & greet $65.
Giraffage: With Sweater Beats and Wingtip, Sun., Nov. 12, 9 p.m.,
I'm Shmacked 2017 Fall Tour: Ft. Madds, Sat., Aug. 26, 10 p.m., $34.99/VIP $99.99.
Late Night Radio: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Leon & the Revival: Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $10.
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Giraffage: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
JD McPherson: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
Lil Peep: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20.
Midnight Marionettes: Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $10.
Ozomatli: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25.
Seven Lions: Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $27.75-$35.75.

L2 CHURCH

Jerry Douglas: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $33-$35

LARIMER LOUNGE

Gabrielle Aplin: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Mild High Club: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Motion Trap (album release): Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Tera Melos: With Speedy Ortiz, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Bob Log III: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Making Movies: Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SKRVLLZ (album release): Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Territorio Liberado: A Benefit for Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition: Featuring Roka Hueka, Los Mocochetes, Altas, Cheap Perfume, Wild Lives, Roots Rice and Beans, Church Fire, Mirror Fears, Sun., Sept. 10, 4 p.m., $5-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Dälek: With Street Sects, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Dreadnought: With Ford Theatre Reunion, the Flight of Sleipnir, Kenaima, Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Expanders: With Iya Terra, For Peace Band, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $15.
Headbanger's Ball: '80s Metal Party: Wed., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., free.
Knuckle Puck: With Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: With Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, Sun., Oct. 29, 5 p.m., $12-$15.
Spawnbreezie: With New Kingston, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Witt Lowry: With Ro Ransom, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $15-$65.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Capsize: Mon., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $12.
Jesse RS (album release): With Miguel Dakota and the Differents, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Campfire Caravan: Featuring the Lil Smokies, the Brothers Comatose and Mipso, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Dream Theater: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$69.50.
John Tesh: Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.

PEPSI CENTER

Jason Aldean: With Chris Young and Kane Brown, Fri., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., $40.25-$80.25.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Bloody Beetroots: Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $20-$40.
Jacquees: Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $45-$100.
Our Lady Peace: Celebrating 20 years of Clumsy, Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $30-$155.
Ski Mask the Slump God: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$75.
Trivium and Arch Enemy: With While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy, Fri., Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m., $28-$30.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Tim Reynolds and TR3: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

SWALLOW HILL

The Quebe Sisters: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$24.

