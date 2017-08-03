Jason Aldean, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country star Jason Aldean will headline the Pepsi Center on Friday, September 15, with guests Chris Brown and Kane Brown. Tickets ($40.25-$80.25) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

Kesha brings her Rainbow Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, October 24, in support of her new album, Rainbow, slated for release on August 11. Tickets ($42.50-$48) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

The final leg of Dream Theater's Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday Oct. 31; tickets ($35-$69.50) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.