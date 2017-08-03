Jason Aldean, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country star Jason Aldean will headline the Pepsi Center on Friday, September 15, with guests Chris Brown and Kane Brown. Tickets ($40.25-$80.25) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.
Kesha brings her Rainbow Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, October 24, in support of her new album, Rainbow, slated for release on August 11. Tickets ($42.50-$48) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.
The final leg of Dream Theater's Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday Oct. 31; tickets ($35-$69.50) go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Atlas Genius: Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
The Schwag: Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Expanders: With Iya Terra, For Peace Band, Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Quor: With Scarlet Canary, Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Spawnbreezie: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves (album release): With Saddle of Southern Darkness, Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang, Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Vessels: Mon., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Bleep Bloop: With Sayer, Sumthin' Sumthin', Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20.
Gryffin: Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.75.
Yheti: With Toadface, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20.
Post Malone: Tue., Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., $30-$32.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Frosty Da Snowman: With Jay Smooth, Newskii D0uble 0, Izzy, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Late Night Radio: With Marvel Years, Paul Basic, Thu., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Kesha: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $42.50-$48.
Third Eye Blind: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $39.50-$45.
Analog Son: With Pho and Envy Alo, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Benjamin Booker: With She Keeps Bees, Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Black Uhuru: Tue., Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50
Crywolf: Thu., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$17.50/meet & greet $65.
Giraffage: With Sweater Beats and Wingtip, Sun., Nov. 12, 9 p.m.,
I'm Shmacked 2017 Fall Tour: Ft. Madds, Sat., Aug. 26, 10 p.m., $34.99/VIP $99.99.
Late Night Radio: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Aaron Lee Tasjan: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Leon & the Revival: Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $10.
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Buckethead: With Brain and Brewer, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Giraffage: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
JD McPherson: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
Lil Peep: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20.
Midnight Marionettes: Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $10.
Ozomatli: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25.
Seven Lions: Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $27.75-$35.75.
Jerry Douglas: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $33-$35
Gabrielle Aplin: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Mild High Club: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Motion Trap (album release): Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Tera Melos: With Speedy Ortiz, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15.
Bob Log III: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Making Movies: Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SKRVLLZ (album release): Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Territorio Liberado: A Benefit for Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition: Featuring Roka Hueka, Los Mocochetes, Altas, Cheap Perfume, Wild Lives, Roots Rice and Beans, Church Fire, Mirror Fears, Sun., Sept. 10, 4 p.m., $5-$10.
Dälek: With Street Sects, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Dreadnought: With Ford Theatre Reunion, the Flight of Sleipnir, Kenaima, Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Expanders: With Iya Terra, For Peace Band, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $15.
Headbanger's Ball: '80s Metal Party: Wed., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., free.
Knuckle Puck: With Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: With Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, Sun., Oct. 29, 5 p.m., $12-$15.
Spawnbreezie: With New Kingston, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Witt Lowry: With Ro Ransom, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $15-$65.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Capsize: Mon., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $12.
Jesse RS (album release): With Miguel Dakota and the Differents, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Campfire Caravan: Featuring the Lil Smokies, the Brothers Comatose and Mipso, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $25.
Dream Theater: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$69.50.
John Tesh: Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.
Jason Aldean: With Chris Young and Kane Brown, Fri., Sept. 15, 6 p.m., $40.25-$80.25.
The Bloody Beetroots: Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $20-$40.
Jacquees: Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $45-$100.
Our Lady Peace: Celebrating 20 years of Clumsy, Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $30-$155.
Ski Mask the Slump God: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$75.
Trivium and Arch Enemy: With While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy, Fri., Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m., $28-$30.
Tim Reynolds and TR3: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
The Quebe Sisters: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
