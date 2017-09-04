 


Cheap Trick and Foreigner are at Red Rocks tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 4, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Foreigner, which is on its fortieth anniversary tour, and Cheap Trick co-headline Red Rocks tonight, with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience opening, while Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit perform at the venue on Thursday night. Also on tap this week are Mary J. Blige at Bellco Theatre, Lil Yachty at the Ogden Theatre and GoGo Penguin at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Foreigner and Cheap Trick
$39.95-$99.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11:30 a.m., Civic Center Park

The Fall of Troy
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Weedeater
$15-$18, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Capsize
$12, 6 p.m., Moon Room

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER  5

Chris Tomlin & Friends
$28-$105, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Lil Yachty
$29.50-$55, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sleeping with Sirens
$24.50, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Wilsen
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Perturbator
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Moon Room

Wycliffe Gordon Quintet (also September 6)
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Mary J. Blige
$49-$150, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Foster the People
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Trae the Truth
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

GoGo Penguin
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

SZA
$25.50-$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

AJJ
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Matt Costa
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Octopus Project
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter (also September 7)
$30, 7 p.m., Nocturne

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER  7

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bonobo DJ set
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Monica and Keyshia Cole
$42.25-$95.25, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Authority Zero
$5-$16, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Forever 27: A Tribute to Legends Lost
$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Too Many Zooz
$19.95-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

