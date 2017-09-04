The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Foreigner, which is on its fortieth anniversary tour, and Cheap Trick co-headline Red Rocks tonight, with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience opening, while Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit perform at the venue on Thursday night. Also on tap this week are Mary J. Blige at Bellco Theatre, Lil Yachty at the Ogden Theatre and GoGo Penguin at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.