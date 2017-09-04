The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Foreigner, which is on its fortieth anniversary tour, and Cheap Trick co-headline Red Rocks tonight, with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience opening, while Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit perform at the venue on Thursday night. Also on tap this week are Mary J. Blige at Bellco Theatre, Lil Yachty at the Ogden Theatre and GoGo Penguin at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Foreigner and Cheap Trick
$39.95-$99.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11:30 a.m., Civic Center Park
The Fall of Troy
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Weedeater
$15-$18, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Capsize
$12, 6 p.m., Moon Room
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Chris Tomlin & Friends
$28-$105, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Lil Yachty
$29.50-$55, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sleeping with Sirens
$24.50, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Wilsen
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Perturbator
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Moon Room
Wycliffe Gordon Quintet (also September 6)
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Mary J. Blige
$49-$150, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Foster the People
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Trae the Truth
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
GoGo Penguin
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
SZA
$25.50-$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
AJJ
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Matt Costa
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Octopus Project
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter (also September 7)
$30, 7 p.m., Nocturne
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bonobo DJ set
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Monica and Keyshia Cole
$42.25-$95.25, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Authority Zero
$5-$16, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Forever 27: A Tribute to Legends Lost
$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Too Many Zooz
$19.95-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!