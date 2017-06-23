menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle.EXPAND
The Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle.
Westword
A A

Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle Neighborhood on Saturday for its twenty-second year with headliners Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy and seventy of the best local bands. Widespread Panic takes over Red Rocks today through Sunday, legendary prog-rock act King Crimson plays at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, John Doe of X is at Lions Lair for two nights and the Vans Warped Tour rolls into the Pepsi Center parking lot on Sunday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Widespread Panic (also June 24 and 25)
$65, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Streetlight Manifesto
$26.50/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Poptone
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

ESTA
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Hell's Belles
$15-$19.99, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Lipgloss 16th Anniversary with Andrew W.K.
$40-$50, 7 & 10 p.m., Bar Standard

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band (also June 24 and 25)
$75, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Related Stories

Goldfish
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Corey Feldman & the Angels
$20-$75, 7 p.m., Buffalo Rose

John Doe (also June 24)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lions Lair

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Westword Music Showcase
$65-$95, 1 p.m. Golden Triangle Neighborhood

Upcoming Events

Sailin' on the Green: Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross with the Colorado Symphony
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

King Crimson
$45-$129, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Coors Light South Platte RiverFest (also 25)
Free, 10 a.m., Confluence Park

Reckless Kelly
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Klassick
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

New Orleans Suspects
$15/$20, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Quintron and Miss Pussycat
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Vans Warped Tour
$40-$50, 11 a.m., Pepsi Center

Michael McDonald
$38-$48, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Marc Cohn
$35/$54, 8 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Freddie Gibbs
$22/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Japanese Breakfast
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Gift of Gab
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bellco Theatre
More Info
More Info

700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-228-8000

www.denverconvention.com

miles
Westword Music Showcase Outdoor Stage
More Info
More Info

1100 Acoma St.
Denver, CO 80210

www.westword.com

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >