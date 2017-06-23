The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

EXPAND The Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle. Westword

Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle Neighborhood on Saturday for its twenty-second year with headliners Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy and seventy of the best local bands. Widespread Panic takes over Red Rocks today through Sunday, legendary prog-rock act King Crimson plays at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, John Doe of X is at Lions Lair for two nights and the Vans Warped Tour rolls into the Pepsi Center parking lot on Sunday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Widespread Panic (also June 24 and 25)

$65, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Streetlight Manifesto

$26.50/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Poptone

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

ESTA

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Hell's Belles

$15-$19.99, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Lipgloss 16th Anniversary with Andrew W.K.

$40-$50, 7 & 10 p.m., Bar Standard

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band (also June 24 and 25)

$75, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Goldfish

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Corey Feldman & the Angels

$20-$75, 7 p.m., Buffalo Rose

John Doe (also June 24)

$22.50, 9 p.m., Lions Lair

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Westword Music Showcase

$65-$95, 1 p.m. Golden Triangle Neighborhood

Sailin' on the Green: Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross with the Colorado Symphony

$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

King Crimson

$45-$129, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Coors Light South Platte RiverFest (also 25)

Free, 10 a.m., Confluence Park

Reckless Kelly

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Klassick

$15/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

New Orleans Suspects

$15/$20, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Quintron and Miss Pussycat

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Vans Warped Tour

$40-$50, 11 a.m., Pepsi Center

Michael McDonald

$38-$48, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Marc Cohn

$35/$54, 8 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Freddie Gibbs

$22/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Japanese Breakfast

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Gift of Gab

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge