The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
The Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle.
Westword
Westword Music Showcase returns to the Golden Triangle Neighborhood on Saturday for its twenty-second year with headliners Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy and seventy of the best local bands. Widespread Panic takes over Red Rocks today through Sunday, legendary prog-rock act King Crimson plays at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, John Doe of X is at Lions Lair for two nights and the Vans Warped Tour rolls into the Pepsi Center parking lot on Sunday. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Widespread Panic (also June 24 and 25)
$65, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Streetlight Manifesto
$26.50/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Poptone
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
ESTA
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Hell's Belles
$15-$19.99, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Lipgloss 16th Anniversary with Andrew W.K.
$40-$50, 7 & 10 p.m., Bar Standard
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band (also June 24 and 25)
$75, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Goldfish
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Corey Feldman & the Angels
$20-$75, 7 p.m., Buffalo Rose
John Doe (also June 24)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lions Lair
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Westword Music Showcase
$65-$95, 1 p.m. Golden Triangle Neighborhood
Upcoming Events
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 7:00pm
-
Bush
TicketsThu., Aug. 3, 7:00pm
-
Aaron Watson
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 7:00pm
-
Delta Rae
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
Sailin' on the Green: Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross with the Colorado Symphony
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
King Crimson
$45-$129, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Coors Light South Platte RiverFest (also 25)
Free, 10 a.m., Confluence Park
Reckless Kelly
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Klassick
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
New Orleans Suspects
$15/$20, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Quintron and Miss Pussycat
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Vans Warped Tour
$40-$50, 11 a.m., Pepsi Center
Michael McDonald
$38-$48, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Marc Cohn
$35/$54, 8 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Freddie Gibbs
$22/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Japanese Breakfast
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Gift of Gab
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Related Events
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 8:00pmKing Crimson
Bellco Theatre, Denver, CO
-
Sun., Jun. 25, 11:00amTickets Vans Warped Tour 2017
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Locations
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202
1100 Acoma St.
Denver, CO 80210
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Lee Dewyze
TicketsMon., Jul. 24, 8:00pm
-
Cordovas
TicketsWed., Jul. 26, 8:00pm
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!