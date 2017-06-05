menu

The Best Concerts in Denver: Metallica, John Mellencamp, Modest Mouse

The Best Concerts in Denver: Metallica, John Mellencamp, Modest Mouse

Monday, June 5, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Metallica comes to town on Wednesday, June 7.
Christopher Victorio
It's a big week for music. Metallica's at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are at the Pepsi Center, John Mellencamp is at Fiddler's Green, Modest Mouse is at the Fillmore Auditorium, Bush is at the Paramount Theatre, and Phoenix is at Red Rocks. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

John Mellencamp
$35-$135, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Surfer Blood
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Happyness
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Welcome Home
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
$29.95-$139.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Boston
$27-$91.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Celtic Woman
$25.50-$110.50, 9 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Modest Mouse
$39.85-$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bush
$49.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Black Lips
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

10 Years
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Xasthur
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band (also June 7 and 8)
$30, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Metallica
$59.50-$159.50, 6 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Phoenix
$39.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Mix Master Mike
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall                    

Hucci
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Damien Escobar
$40-$75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Easy Star All-Stars
$20/$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Big D and the Kids Table
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Brit Floyd
$52.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Circles Around the Sun
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nahko and Medicine for the People
$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Bass Rising
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Easy Star All-Stars
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Morbid Angel
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Fuel and Marcy Playground
$25, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Miss May I
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Gang of Youths
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword calendar.

