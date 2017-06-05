The Best Concerts in Denver: Metallica, John Mellencamp, Modest Mouse
|
Metallica comes to town on Wednesday, June 7.
Christopher Victorio
It's a big week for music. Metallica's at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are at the Pepsi Center, John Mellencamp is at Fiddler's Green, Modest Mouse is at the Fillmore Auditorium, Bush is at the Paramount Theatre, and Phoenix is at Red Rocks. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JUNE 5
John Mellencamp
$35-$135, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Surfer Blood
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Happyness
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Welcome Home
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull
$29.95-$139.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Boston
$27-$91.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Celtic Woman
$25.50-$110.50, 9 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Modest Mouse
$39.85-$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bush
$49.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Black Lips
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
10 Years
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Xasthur
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band (also June 7 and 8)
$30, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Metallica
$59.50-$159.50, 6 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Phoenix
$39.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Mix Master Mike
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Hucci
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Damien Escobar
$40-$75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Easy Star All-Stars
$20/$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Big D and the Kids Table
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Brit Floyd
$52.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Circles Around the Sun
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nahko and Medicine for the People
$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Bass Rising
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Easy Star All-Stars
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Morbid Angel
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Fuel and Marcy Playground
$25, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Miss May I
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Gang of Youths
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
