The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar Facebook

It's a big weekend for hip-hop, with KS 107.5 Summer Jam XX, featuring Migos, Ludacris, Kid Ink, Post Malone and more tonight at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, while Kendrick Lamar headlines the Pepsi Center tomorrow, with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. opening. Also on tap this weekend is HARD Red Rocks featuring Dillon Francis, Zac Brown Band at Coors Field, and the Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

KS 107.5 Summer Jam XX

$25-$130, 3 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

HARD Red Rocks

$49.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Englewood

Camila

$58.40-$124.30, 6 p.m., Bellco Theatre

RockyGrass (also July 29 and 30)

$65-$160, 12 p.m., Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons

Underground Music Showcase (also July 29 and 30)

$55-$75, 4-day pass, 12 p.m., South Broadway Business District

Chris Isaak

$42-$52, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

The Mavericks

$60-$65, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Ryan McGarvey Band

$20, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Good Old War

$12/$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

MarchFourth!

Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Zac Brown Band

$31.50-$109.50, 8 p.m., Coors Field

Kendrick Lamar

$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Tedeschi Trucks Band

$42.85-$100, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mushroomhead

$20-$35, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Amadou & Mariam

$25-$27, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Sword

$24.50, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Possessed by Paul James

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Chevelle

$29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

$28-$38, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Outlier

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Warbly Jets

$10-12, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge