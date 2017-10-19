 


Kenny Chesney headlines Sports Authority Field at Mile High in June.
Eric Gruneisen

Kenny Chesney, Galactic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 19, 2017 | 5:36am
AA

Kenny Chesney brings his Trip Around the Sun tour to Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 30. Tickets, which start at $36, go on salen Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.

Imagine Dragons, which just performed at the Pepsi Center, will headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017, which also includes Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands, at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2. Tickets, $9.33 to $65, go on sale Saturday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

Galactic returns to the Fillmore Auditorium on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, with Greyboy Allstars and Mile High Soul Club opening. Tickets, $29.50 to $35, go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

David Bromberg Quintet: Wed., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $35.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Krizz Kaliko: With Slo Pain and Izzy Dunfore, Sat., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $21-$26.
Stevie Stone & Annual BKG Christmas Toy Drive: Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Visceral Vibes: Ft. Marvylus, Dhino, EVO, Sawtooth and Rich Wave Music, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Prayers: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Sat., Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m., $46-$51.
Brett Dennen: Mon., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Nils Frahm: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Purity Ring: Mon., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $25.
Shovels & Rope: Fri., March 9, 8:30 p.m., $30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Jay Roemer Band: Feat. Dave Carroll (of Trampled by Turtles), Dan Andree, Jarett Mason, Casey Cormier, Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Kind Country: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Monxx: With Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The New Mastersounds: Cervantes’ 15th anniversary celebration, Thu., Jan. 11 and Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $22-$30.
Steve Kimock and Friends: Feat. Jeff Chimenti, John Kimock, Andy Hess and Leslie Mendelson, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $27-$32.

1STBANK CENTER

Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017: Ft. Imagine Dragons with Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory, Redlands, Sat., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $55-$65.
Excision: With Liquid Stranger, Dion Timmer, MONXX, Fri., Feb. 2, 6 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 3, 6 p.m., $20-$79.75.
Lil Uzi Vert: Featuring Playboi Carti with special guests G Herbo and SOB X RBE, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $47-$60.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Galactic: With Greyboy Allstars, Sat., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$35

FOX THEATRE

Hurricane Relief: Featuring FEMA: Funky Electric Music Allstars with Cyril Neville and All-Star Band, Cass Clayton & the Riders, Jaden Carlson Band, Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $22-$50/VIP $120.

GLOBE HALL

Ashley Koett: With the Corner Girls, Schapero, Terremoto, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Gabrielle Aplin: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Highway 50: Ft. Al Laughlin of the Samples, Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marmozets: Sat., March 10, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Ponder the Albatross: With High St. Collective, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Majid Jordan: Sun., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious): Tue., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
My Boy Elroy: Wed., Nov. 22, 11:59 p.m., $5.
Stone Disciple: Wed., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Boat Drinks: With SEACATS, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy, Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
A Colfax Christmas: Featuring the Patient Zeros, the Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days, Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
CYPHER 4: Featuring Young Doe, Midas, Kevin Cartoon & SOSA, Kenandryu, Solly, Gaylavie, Wed., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Tight Fright: With Hellgrammites, Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Anchor and Tonight We Rise Holiday Party: With Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa, Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
A Benefit for the Las Vegas First Responders Thank You Fund: Feat. Chasing Apollo, Viretta, Redlands (acoustic), Signs and Signals, Generation Nomad, Ludoesmusic, Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Defectives: With Loose Wires, the Zipperz, 99 Bottles, Thu., Jan. 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Evinair and Wolf Poets: With Son and Cynic, Gestalt, Sat., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Set to Stun: With Northern Ghost, Wed., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Those Dirty Thieves: With Downhearted, When Darkness Falls, Shahirye of Ra, Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $10.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Little Car: With Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker, Mon., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $10.
Scream Blue Murder: With Altered Perceptions, Fighting the Phoenix, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Girls From Dance Moms: Nia Kendall, Chloe, Kalani: Mon., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$150.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $45-$79.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Chicago: Tue., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $50.50-$126.

SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Kenny Chesney: With Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion, Sat., June 30, 5 p.m., $36-$246.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Silverstein and Tonight Alive: With Broadside, Picturesque, Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m.,

