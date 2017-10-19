Kenny Chesney, Galactic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kenny Chesney brings his Trip Around the Sun tour to Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 30. Tickets, which start at $36, go on salen Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.
Imagine Dragons, which just performed at the Pepsi Center, will headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017, which also includes Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands, at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2. Tickets, $9.33 to $65, go on sale Saturday, October 21, at 10 a.m.
Galactic returns to the Fillmore Auditorium on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, with Greyboy Allstars and Mile High Soul Club opening. Tickets, $29.50 to $35, go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
David Bromberg Quintet: Wed., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $35.
Krizz Kaliko: With Slo Pain and Izzy Dunfore, Sat., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $21-$26.
Stevie Stone & Annual BKG Christmas Toy Drive: Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Visceral Vibes: Ft. Marvylus, Dhino, EVO, Sawtooth and Rich Wave Music, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Prayers: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Sat., Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m., $46-$51.
Brett Dennen: Mon., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Nils Frahm: Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Purity Ring: Mon., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $25.
Shovels & Rope: Fri., March 9, 8:30 p.m., $30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Jay Roemer Band: Feat. Dave Carroll (of Trampled by Turtles), Dan Andree, Jarett Mason, Casey Cormier, Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Kind Country: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Monxx: With Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The New Mastersounds: Cervantes’ 15th anniversary celebration, Thu., Jan. 11 and Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $22-$30.
Steve Kimock and Friends: Feat. Jeff Chimenti, John Kimock, Andy Hess and Leslie Mendelson, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $27-$32.
Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017: Ft. Imagine Dragons with Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory, Redlands, Sat., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $55-$65.
Excision: With Liquid Stranger, Dion Timmer, MONXX, Fri., Feb. 2, 6 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 3, 6 p.m., $20-$79.75.
Lil Uzi Vert: Featuring Playboi Carti with special guests G Herbo and SOB X RBE, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $47-$60.
Galactic: With Greyboy Allstars, Sat., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$35
Hurricane Relief: Featuring FEMA: Funky Electric Music Allstars with Cyril Neville and All-Star Band, Cass Clayton & the Riders, Jaden Carlson Band, Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $22-$50/VIP $120.
Ashley Koett: With the Corner Girls, Schapero, Terremoto, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Gabrielle Aplin: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Highway 50: Ft. Al Laughlin of the Samples, Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marmozets: Sat., March 10, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Ponder the Albatross: With High St. Collective, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Majid Jordan: Sun., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious): Tue., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
My Boy Elroy: Wed., Nov. 22, 11:59 p.m., $5.
Stone Disciple: Wed., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Boat Drinks: With SEACATS, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy, Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
A Colfax Christmas: Featuring the Patient Zeros, the Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days, Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
CYPHER 4: Featuring Young Doe, Midas, Kevin Cartoon & SOSA, Kenandryu, Solly, Gaylavie, Wed., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Tight Fright: With Hellgrammites, Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Anchor and Tonight We Rise Holiday Party: With Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa, Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
A Benefit for the Las Vegas First Responders Thank You Fund: Feat. Chasing Apollo, Viretta, Redlands (acoustic), Signs and Signals, Generation Nomad, Ludoesmusic, Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Defectives: With Loose Wires, the Zipperz, 99 Bottles, Thu., Jan. 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Evinair and Wolf Poets: With Son and Cynic, Gestalt, Sat., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Set to Stun: With Northern Ghost, Wed., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Those Dirty Thieves: With Downhearted, When Darkness Falls, Shahirye of Ra, Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Little Car: With Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker, Mon., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $10.
Scream Blue Murder: With Altered Perceptions, Fighting the Phoenix, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Girls From Dance Moms: Nia Kendall, Chloe, Kalani: Mon., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$150.
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $45-$79.50.
Chicago: Tue., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $50.50-$126.
SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Kenny Chesney: With Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion, Sat., June 30, 5 p.m., $36-$246.
Silverstein and Tonight Alive: With Broadside, Picturesque, Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m.,
