Kenny Chesney, Galactic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kenny Chesney brings his Trip Around the Sun tour to Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 30. Tickets, which start at $36, go on salen Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.

Imagine Dragons, which just performed at the Pepsi Center, will headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2017, which also includes Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Redlands, at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 2. Tickets, $9.33 to $65, go on sale Saturday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

Galactic returns to the Fillmore Auditorium on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, with Greyboy Allstars and Mile High Soul Club opening. Tickets, $29.50 to $35, go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m.