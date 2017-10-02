The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week for Red Rocks, with Kings of Leon tonight, Incubus tomorrow, Postmodern Jukebox on Wednesday and the Shins on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Matchbox Twenty at the Pepsi Center, Frankie Rose at Globe Hall, Lords of Acid at the Gothic Theatre and Panamanian jazz pianist Danilo Pérez, who will be putting a Latin spin on the music of Thelonious Monk, at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.