Lords of Acid headline the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday.
Lords of Acid headline the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 2, 2017 | 6:01am
AA

It's a busy week for Red Rocks, with Kings of Leon tonight, Incubus tomorrow, Postmodern Jukebox on Wednesday and the Shins on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Matchbox Twenty at the Pepsi Center, Frankie Rose at Globe Hall, Lords of Acid at the Gothic Theatre and Panamanian jazz pianist Danilo Pérez, who will be putting a Latin spin on the music of Thelonious Monk, at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Kings of Leon
$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Strung Out
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Giuda
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Incubus
$49.50-$99.50, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Between the Buried and Me
$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Lords of Acid
$34.50-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Aterciopelados
$25-$30, 10 p.m., La Rumba

Ice Nine Kills
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ben Ottewell
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Katie Thiroux
$14-$19, 7 p.m., Nocturne

Frankie Rose
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Matchbox Twenty
$25-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Postmodern Jukebox
$39.95-$79.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$22.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DevilDriver and Superjoint
$10-$25, 5 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Suicide Commando
$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tennyson
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

The Shins
$49.95-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Toadies
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Danielle Nicole Band
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$20-$22.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Trapt
$16, 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Expanders
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tuck & Patti
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Danilo Perez
$17-$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Tennyson
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

