The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week for Red Rocks, with Kings of Leon tonight, Incubus tomorrow, Postmodern Jukebox on Wednesday and the Shins on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Matchbox Twenty at the Pepsi Center, Frankie Rose at Globe Hall, Lords of Acid at the Gothic Theatre and Panamanian jazz pianist Danilo Pérez, who will be putting a Latin spin on the music of Thelonious Monk, at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 2
Kings of Leon
$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Strung Out
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Giuda
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3
Incubus
$49.50-$99.50, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Between the Buried and Me
$25-$30, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Lords of Acid
$34.50-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Aterciopelados
$25-$30, 10 p.m., La Rumba
Ice Nine Kills
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ben Ottewell
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Katie Thiroux
$14-$19, 7 p.m., Nocturne
Frankie Rose
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4
Matchbox Twenty
$25-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Postmodern Jukebox
$39.95-$79.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$22.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DevilDriver and Superjoint
$10-$25, 5 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Suicide Commando
$20, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tennyson
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
The Shins
$49.95-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Toadies
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Danielle Nicole Band
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$20-$22.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Trapt
$16, 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Expanders
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tuck & Patti
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Danilo Perez
$17-$37, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Tennyson
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
