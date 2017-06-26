menu


The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Ms. Lauryn Hill is at Red Rocks on Tuesday with Common and En Vogue.
Brandon Marshall
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Common and En Vogue team up for ’90s Throwback, which is part of SeriesFest, at Red Rocks on Tuesday, while Paul Simon visits the venue on Wednesday. Rapper Russ hits the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, and Warren G is at the Summit Music Hall on Tuesday. Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder take over the Pepsi Center on Thursday night. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

Destination: Red Rocks featuring the Fray
SOLD OUT, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Russ
$29.75-$33, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Stiched Up Heart
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mayeux and Broussard
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

'90s Throwback with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Common, En Vogue
$40-$225, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Warren G
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Mark O'Connor
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Adrenaline Mob
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tengger Cavalry
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Jamison Ross
$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Wesley Watkins
$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Paul Simon
$49.50-$139.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Malai Llama
$10, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

David Archuleta
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Specto4
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

eTown Live Radio Show Taping With Chicano Batman
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

Kevin Lee Quartet
$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder
$10.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Azizi Gibson
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Builders and the Butchers
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

R.LUM.R
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Max P
$15, 8 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

