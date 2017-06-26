The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Ms. Lauryn Hill is at Red Rocks on Tuesday with Common and En Vogue.
Brandon Marshall
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Common and En Vogue team up for ’90s Throwback, which is part of SeriesFest, at Red Rocks on Tuesday, while Paul Simon visits the venue on Wednesday. Rapper Russ hits the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, and Warren G is at the Summit Music Hall on Tuesday. Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder take over the Pepsi Center on Thursday night. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JUNE 26
Destination: Red Rocks featuring the Fray
SOLD OUT, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Russ
$29.75-$33, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Stiched Up Heart
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mayeux and Broussard
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
'90s Throwback with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Common, En Vogue
$40-$225, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Warren G
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Mark O'Connor
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Adrenaline Mob
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tengger Cavalry
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Jamison Ross
$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Wesley Watkins
$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Paul Simon
$49.50-$139.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Malai Llama
$10, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
David Archuleta
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Specto4
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
eTown Live Radio Show Taping With Chicano Batman
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
Kevin Lee Quartet
$12, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder
$10.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Azizi Gibson
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Builders and the Butchers
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
R.LUM.R
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Max P
$15, 8 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Find more music events in the Westword calendar.
