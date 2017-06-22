menu

LCD Sound System, Queens of the Stone Age and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

"You Can't Fake Inspiration": Cut Copy's Dan Whitford on the Band's Journey


LCD Sound System, Queens of the Stone Age and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 5:04 a.m.
By Westword Staff
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
Miles Chrisinger
A A

LCD Soundsystem, which headlined Red Rocks last year, will be at 1STBANK Center on Saturday, November 11, in support of the band's forthcoming album, American Dream, slated for a September 1 release. Tickets ($51.75-$71.75) go on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

Queens of the Stone Age headline Red Rocks on Tuesday, October 10. The band's seventh album, Villains, comes out on August 25, on Matador Records. Tickets ($46.50- $55) go on sale on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

Alison Krauss and David Gray will be at Red Rocks on Thursday, October 12 and Pikes Peak Center on Friday, October 13. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Obituary: With Exodus, Power Trip, Dust Bolt, Wed., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $26-$28.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Adventurer: With Dwellings, Sun., July 30, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
If I Fail (EP release): With Stifle, Oh, Whale, Fox Lake, Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $10.
Nothing More: With As Lions, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater, Sat., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $25-$125.
P.O.S.: With B L A C K I E, Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Ariel Pink: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
Eminence Ensemble: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12.
Hundred Waters: With LAFAWNDAH, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $15.
JR JR: Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $18.
La Luz: With Bad Licks, Rubedo, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $14.
Ray Reed: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $10/$15.
TOKiMONSTA: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $20.
ZOSO (Led Zeppelin tribute): Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

BOULDER THEATER

Johnny Clegg: The Final Journey: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $40-$55.
Papadosio: Rave from the Grave: With Dynohunter (10/27) and Bass Physics (10/28), Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25/2-day pass $30.
The Polish Ambassador: With the Diplomatic Scandal and Wildlight Live and Grandfather Gold (12/29), Ample Mammal and Saqi and Scott Nice (12/30) and Ayla Nero Live Band and Ryan Herr (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

40 Oz. to Freedom: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Ballyhoo!: With the Holdup and Kash'd Out, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
GoldLink: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Rastasaurus: With Apex Vibe, DJ Bloodpresshah, Fri., July 28, 8:15 p.m., $8/$12.

DAZZLE

René Marie: Experiment in Truth: Fri., Aug. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$35.
Wycliffe Gordon Quintet: Tue., Sept. 5, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 6, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$35.

1STBANK CENTER

LCD Soundsystem: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $51.75-$71.75.

FOX THEATRE

Electric Guest: Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
FMQB Triple A Conference: Featuring Bahamas and Current Swell, Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., free.
FMQB Triple A Conference: Featuring Future Islands, the Lone Bellow and Mondo Cozmo, Wed., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m., $45.
FMQB Triple A Conference: Featuring Justin Townes Earle and the Band of Heathens, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., free.
FMQB Triple A Conference: Featuring Spoon, Foxygen and Ron Gallo, Thu., Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m., $45.
FMQB Triple A Conference: Featuring Portugal. The Man, LP and the Shelters, Fri., Aug. 11, 8:30 p.m., $45.

GLOBE HALL

Frankie Rose: With Splashh, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Fruit Bats: Fri., Aug. 4, 6:30 & 10:30 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Spafford: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $99.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Tiger Army: With Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Amigo the Devil, Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Toadies: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

40 Oz. to Freedom: Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Ballyhoo!: With the Holdup and Kash'd Out, Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
P.O.S.: With B L A C K I E, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Billy Changer: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Buttertones: Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Downtown Boys: Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $12.
MAX: With Rozes, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Myles Parrish (of Kalin & Myles): Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Thao (of Get Down Stay Down): Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Allan Kingdom: With Finding Novyon, Drelli, DJ TIIIIIIIIIIIP, Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Dirty Bourbon River Show: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Warbly Jets: With and the Black Feathers, Sun., July 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Arkaik: With Alterbeast, Inanimate Existence, Wed., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Candy Land: Sat., Aug. 26, 6 p.m., $20.
If I Fail (EP release): With Stifle, Wreckards, Clock Strikes Midnight, The Backseaters, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Living End: Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $25-$27.
P.O.S.: With B L A C K I E, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Soulfly: With Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Fri., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $20-$25.
Touché Amoré: With Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$25.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Diverje / Kill Minus Nine (CD release): With eHpH, Midnight Marionettes, Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Murderburgers: With City Mouse, Wed., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Oh, Weatherly: With Beneath the Waves, Sincerely, Me, Thu., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Billy Currington: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $40.
The Infamous Stringdusters: With Pert’ Near Sandstone (10/27) and Midnight North (10/28), Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $33.50.
Washed Out: Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

PEPSI CENTER

Lorde: Mon., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Alison Krauss and David Gray: Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$125.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Alison Krauss and David Gray: Thu., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.
Queens of the Stone Age: With Royal Blood, Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$55.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Andy Mineo: With Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed, Mon., Sept. 25, 6 p.m., $20-$25.
Fiji: Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $25-$45
Issues: With Volumes, Tue., Oct. 17, 6 p.m., $21-$25.
Metal Alliance Tour: With Overkill, Crowbar, Havok, Tue., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $25-$30.
Mushroomhead: With Hail Sagan, American Grim, Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $5-$35.
Nothing More: With As Lions, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater, Fri., Oct. 27, 6 p.m., $20-$125.
Revolting Cocks: With Front Line Assembly, Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Test Kitchen: the Concert: A live hip-hop showcase featuring special guest A&R Andrew Barber, Francois Baptiste and FakeShoreDrive.com, Thu., July 27, 7:30 p.m., $15-$35.

Use Current Location

miles
1STBANK Center
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Boulder Theater
2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

