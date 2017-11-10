 


LCD Soundsystem headlines 1STBANK Center on Saturday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 10, 2017 | 5:13am
LCD Soundsystem, which played two nights at Red Rocks last year, returns to headline 1STBANK Center on Saturday with Traxx opening, while Fall Out Boy is at the Pepsi Center tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Mary Chapin Carpenter at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park for two nights, jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant at Dazzle for two nights, and Our Lady Peace at Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Fall Out Boy
$20.50-$70.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Illenium
$25.99-$39.99, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Kid Cudi
$49.50/$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Desert Dwellers and Quixotic
$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Death From Above
$25.75-$29.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

The Quebe Sisters
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Trout Steak Revival
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Cécile McLorin Salvant (also November 11)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Mary Chapin Carpenter (also November 11)
$20-$60, 7 p.m., Stanley Hotel

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LCD Soundsystem
$51.75-$71.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

SunSquabi
$20.75/$26, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

8th Annual Dear Jack Foundation Benefit Show
$40-$100, 6 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Bass Control
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Giraffage
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Ragged Union
$15-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Otis Taylor's Tranceblues Festival & Jam Workshop
$30-$85, 10 a.m., eTown Hall

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Our Lady Peace
$30-$155, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bad Suns
$20.75-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Kishi Bashi
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

