The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

LCD Soundsystem, which played two nights at Red Rocks last year, returns to headline 1STBANK Center on Saturday with Traxx opening, while Fall Out Boy is at the Pepsi Center tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Mary Chapin Carpenter at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park for two nights, jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant at Dazzle for two nights, and Our Lady Peace at Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Fall Out Boy
$20.50-$70.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Illenium
$25.99-$39.99, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Kid Cudi
$49.50/$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Desert Dwellers and Quixotic
$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Death From Above
$25.75-$29.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
The Quebe Sisters
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Trout Steak Revival
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Cécile McLorin Salvant (also November 11)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Mary Chapin Carpenter (also November 11)
$20-$60, 7 p.m., Stanley Hotel
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11
LCD Soundsystem
$51.75-$71.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
SunSquabi
$20.75/$26, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
8th Annual Dear Jack Foundation Benefit Show
$40-$100, 6 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bass Control
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Giraffage
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Ragged Union
$15-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Otis Taylor's Tranceblues Festival & Jam Workshop
$30-$85, 10 a.m., eTown Hall
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Our Lady Peace
$30-$155, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bad Suns
$20.75-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Kishi Bashi
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
