The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Lumineers take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for three nights beginning on Friday; also on Friday, Depeche Mode headlines the Pepsi Center and Father John Misty plays Red Rocks. Also on tap this weekend are Reggae on the Rocks, starring Sublime with Rome, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone and more; Titwrench Music Fest at the Mercury Cafe; Goosefest 2 at the Goosetown Tavern; and Lucero at Denver Botanic Gardens. See our full picks below.