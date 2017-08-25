The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Lumineers take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for three nights beginning on Friday; also on Friday, Depeche Mode headlines the Pepsi Center and Father John Misty plays Red Rocks. Also on tap this weekend are Reggae on the Rocks, starring Sublime with Rome, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone and more; Titwrench Music Fest at the Mercury Cafe; Goosefest 2 at the Goosetown Tavern; and Lucero at Denver Botanic Gardens. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Depeche Mode
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Lumineers (also August 26 and 27)
$29.95-$65, 9 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Father John Misty
$45, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
2 Blondes All Breed Rescue Benefit Show
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Tour de Fat
$15, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Frosty Da Snowman
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Titwrench Music Fest (also August 26)
$10-$45, 4 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Rebirth Brass Band
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Goosefest 2 (also August 26 and 27)
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
Reggae on the Rocks
$54.75-$60, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Free, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Itchy-O
$19.99, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Eminence Ensemble
$12, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Candy Land
$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mary Fahl
$25-$30, Soiled Dove Underground
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
On Tap with KBCO
$37, 12:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
Emancipator Ensemble
$37.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The B-52s
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Lucero
$57-$62, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Espinoza Paz
$59.50-$119.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Budos Band
$20.75-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bleached
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
