 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Depeche Mode headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Depeche Mode headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 25, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

The Lumineers take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for three nights beginning on Friday; also on Friday, Depeche Mode headlines the Pepsi Center and Father John Misty plays Red Rocks. Also on tap this weekend are Reggae on the Rocks, starring Sublime with Rome, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone and more; Titwrench Music Fest at the Mercury Cafe; Goosefest 2 at the Goosetown Tavern; and Lucero at Denver Botanic Gardens. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Depeche Mode
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Lumineers (also August 26 and 27)
$29.95-$65, 9 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Father John Misty
$45, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

2 Blondes All Breed Rescue Benefit Show
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Tour de Fat
$15, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Frosty Da Snowman
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Titwrench Music Fest (also August 26)
$10-$45, 4 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Rebirth Brass Band
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Goosefest 2 (also August 26 and 27)
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Reggae on the Rocks
$54.75-$60, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Free, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Itchy-O
$19.99, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Eminence Ensemble
$12, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Candy Land
$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mary Fahl
$25-$30, Soiled Dove Underground

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

On Tap with KBCO
$37, 12:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Emancipator Ensemble
$37.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The B-52s
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Lucero
$57-$62, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Espinoza Paz
$59.50-$119.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Budos Band
$20.75-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bleached
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >