The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 24-27

EXPAND Eagles of Death Metal open for Mastodon tonight. Brandon Marshall

The Fillmore Auditorium has a busy week, with Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles tonight, Tycho on Tuesday, and Breaking Benjamin on Wednesday. The week's lineup also includes Bishop Briggs at the Bluebird Theater, Chelsea Grin at Summit Music Hall and the BellRays at the Lion's Lair. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Mastodon

$32.25/$37.50, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chris Pureka

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Invisible Bird Trio

$15, 7:30 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Tycho

$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bishop Briggs

$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Seeds

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Bahiano

$25-$35, 9 p.m., La Rumba

Intronaut

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis

Naturally 7

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Skyburial

$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tim Kasher

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lil Peep

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Little Hurricane

$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Breaking Benjamin

$36.50-$40, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Travis Tritt

$51.50-$56.50, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Chelsea Grin

$16-$18, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Na'an Stop

$12-$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

James McCartney

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Bellrays

$20, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Tomorrows Bad Seeds

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nude Music

$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, University of Denver

Tenth Mountain Division and Cyles

$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

No Ceilings

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

OverUnder

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

