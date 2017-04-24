The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 24-27
|
Eagles of Death Metal open for Mastodon tonight.
Brandon Marshall
The Fillmore Auditorium has a busy week, with Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles tonight, Tycho on Tuesday, and Breaking Benjamin on Wednesday. The week's lineup also includes Bishop Briggs at the Bluebird Theater, Chelsea Grin at Summit Music Hall and the BellRays at the Lion's Lair. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Mastodon
$32.25/$37.50, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Chris Pureka
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Invisible Bird Trio
$15, 7:30 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Tycho
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bishop Briggs
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Seeds
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Bahiano
$25-$35, 9 p.m., La Rumba
Intronaut
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis
Naturally 7
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Skyburial
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Tim Kasher
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lil Peep
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Little Hurricane
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Upcoming Events
-
Twisted Insane
TicketsThu., Jun. 22, 8:00pm
-
B.o.B
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 8:00pm
-
Jared & the Mill
TicketsThu., Jul. 13, 8:00pm
-
Rooney
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:00pm
-
Delta Rae
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Breaking Benjamin
$36.50-$40, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Travis Tritt
$51.50-$56.50, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Chelsea Grin
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Na'an Stop
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
James McCartney
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Bellrays
$20, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Tomorrows Bad Seeds
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nude Music
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, University of Denver
Tenth Mountain Division and Cyles
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
No Ceilings
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
OverUnder
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Related Events
-
Mon., Apr. 24, 7:30pmTickets Mastodon
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Apr. 25, 8:00pmTickets Bishop Briggs
Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
3317 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bryce Merritt (album release)
TicketsFri., May. 26, 8:00pm
-
Twiztid
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 7:00pm
-
Bubba Sparxxx
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:00pm
-
The Chris Mitchell Experience
TicketsTue., May. 16, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!