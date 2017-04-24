menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 24-27

We the People, Get Ready: A Tribe Called Quest Is Coming to Colorado


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 24-27

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 5:12 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Eagles of Death Metal open for Mastodon tonight.EXPAND
Eagles of Death Metal open for Mastodon tonight.
Brandon Marshall
A A

The Fillmore Auditorium has a busy week, with Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles tonight, Tycho on Tuesday, and Breaking Benjamin on Wednesday. The week's lineup also includes Bishop Briggs at the Bluebird Theater, Chelsea Grin at Summit Music Hall and the BellRays at the Lion's Lair. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Mastodon
$32.25/$37.50, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chris Pureka
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Invisible Bird Trio
$15, 7:30 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Tycho
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bishop Briggs
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Seeds
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Related Stories

Bahiano
$25-$35, 9 p.m., La Rumba

Intronaut
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis

Naturally 7
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Skyburial
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tim Kasher
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lil Peep
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Little Hurricane
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Upcoming Events

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Breaking Benjamin
$36.50-$40, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Travis Tritt
$51.50-$56.50, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Chelsea Grin
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Na'an Stop
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

James McCartney
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Bellrays
$20, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Tomorrows Bad Seeds
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nude Music
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, University of Denver

Tenth Mountain Division and Cyles
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

No Ceilings
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

OverUnder
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

miles
Bluebird Theater
More Info
More Info

3317 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-377-1666

www.bluebirdtheater.net

miles
Summit Music Hall
More Info
More Info

1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-487-0111

www.thesummitmusichall.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >