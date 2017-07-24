The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Echo & the Bunnymen is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday.
Aaron Thackeray
It's a great week for fans of '80s rock. The Retro Futura tour stops at the Bellco Theatre tonight; that includes Howard Jones, Paul Young, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Katrina (Ex-Katrina and the Waves) and Modern English. The Violent Femmes and Echo and the Bunnymen co-headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes 2CELLOS at Red Rocks, Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie at the Paramount Theatre, and Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata at Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JULY 24
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
$39.50-$95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Retro Futura
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Sabrina Carpenter
$35/$45, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Mary Chapin Carpenter
$40-$58, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
3TEETH
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
In The Valley Below
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, JULY 25
2CELLOS
$39.95-$59.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tesla
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata
$20-$35, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Nicolas Jaar
$27.50/$30, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Wage War
$13-$15, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Why Don't We (also July 26)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Byron Stripling & Carmen Bradford Perform "Ella & Louis"
$30-$35, 5 & 7:30 p.m., Dazzle
Cave Singers
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Glass Animals
$39.99-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Mura Masa
$23, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Boz Scaggs
$47/$67, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Today is the Day
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Christian Sands Trio
$25-$28, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, JULY 27
AFI and Circa Survive
$37.50/$40, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Whiskey Shivers
Free, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Underground Music Showcase
$55-$75 4-day pass, 12 p.m., South Broadway Business District
Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie
$59.40-$179.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Test Kitchen: The Concert
$15-$35, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bent Knee
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
