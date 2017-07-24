The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

EXPAND Echo & the Bunnymen is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday. Aaron Thackeray

It's a great week for fans of '80s rock. The Retro Futura tour stops at the Bellco Theatre tonight; that includes Howard Jones, Paul Young, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Katrina (Ex-Katrina and the Waves) and Modern English. The Violent Femmes and Echo and the Bunnymen co-headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes 2CELLOS at Red Rocks, Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie at the Paramount Theatre, and Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata at Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

$39.50-$95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Retro Futura

$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Sabrina Carpenter

$35/$45, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Mary Chapin Carpenter

$40-$58, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

3TEETH

$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

In The Valley Below

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, JULY 25

2CELLOS

$39.95-$59.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tesla

$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata

$20-$35, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Nicolas Jaar

$27.50/$30, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Wage War

$13-$15, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Why Don't We (also July 26)

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Byron Stripling & Carmen Bradford Perform "Ella & Louis"

$30-$35, 5 & 7:30 p.m., Dazzle

Cave Singers

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Glass Animals

$39.99-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen

$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mura Masa

$23, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Boz Scaggs

$47/$67, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Today is the Day

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Christian Sands Trio

$25-$28, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JULY 27

AFI and Circa Survive

$37.50/$40, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Whiskey Shivers

Free, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Underground Music Showcase

$55-$75 4-day pass, 12 p.m., South Broadway Business District

Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie

$59.40-$179.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Test Kitchen: The Concert

$15-$35, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bent Knee

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

