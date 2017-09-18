 


  • MVN

Tove Lo is at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.EXPAND
Tove Lo is at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
Mathew Tucciarone

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 18, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Muse, which played an epic show at the Pepsi Center four years ago, headlines Red Rocks tonight while Paramore comes to the Bellco Theatre on Thursday with Best Coast opening. This week's lineup also includes Tove Lo at the Ogden Theatre, Pokey LaFarge at the Gothic Theatre and Ride at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Muse
$59.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

J. Roddy Walston & the Business
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sacred Reich
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

INVSN
$15-$18, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER  19

Worship on the Rocks
$48, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ben Folds
$35.75-$37, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pokey LaFarge
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cigarettes After Sex
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Froggy Fresh
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Houston We Have A Promise: Hurricane Relief Benefit
$20, 6 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Widowspeak
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

A Lot Like Birds
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

NEEDTOBREATHE
$25.40-$60.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Apocalyptica
$29.50-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Tove Lo
$30.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ride
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Shaggy
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

San Fermin
$16.50-$19, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Candyrat Guitar Night
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Sera Cahoone
$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER  21

Get the Led Out
$42.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Paramore
$38.50-$49.60, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre

SHEL
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Andrew W.K.
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
$35.75-$65, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Igor & the Red Elvises
$14, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Harry Tuft
$10, 6:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Flatfoot 56
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

