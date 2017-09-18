The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Muse, which played an epic show at the Pepsi Center four years ago, headlines Red Rocks tonight while Paramore comes to the Bellco Theatre on Thursday with Best Coast opening. This week's lineup also includes Tove Lo at the Ogden Theatre, Pokey LaFarge at the Gothic Theatre and Ride at Summit Music Hall. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Muse
$59.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
J. Roddy Walston & the Business
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Sacred Reich
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
INVSN
$15-$18, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Worship on the Rocks
$48, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ben Folds
$35.75-$37, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pokey LaFarge
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cigarettes After Sex
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Froggy Fresh
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Houston We Have A Promise: Hurricane Relief Benefit
$20, 6 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Widowspeak
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
A Lot Like Birds
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
NEEDTOBREATHE
$25.40-$60.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Apocalyptica
$29.50-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Tove Lo
$30.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Ride
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Shaggy
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
San Fermin
$16.50-$19, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Candyrat Guitar Night
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Sera Cahoone
$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Get the Led Out
$42.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Paramore
$38.50-$49.60, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre
SHEL
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Andrew W.K.
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
$35.75-$65, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Igor & the Red Elvises
$14, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Harry Tuft
$10, 6:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Flatfoot 56
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
