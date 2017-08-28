 


Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play two nights at Red Rocks.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 28, 2017 | 5:02am
AA

After headlining Red Rocks for the first time last year, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats return to the venue for a two-night stand this week. Also on the calendar, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will co-headline the Pepsi Center, Lady Antebellum will play Fiddler's Green, Playboi Carti will take the stage at the Ogden Theatre, and Wovenhand performs at the Marquis Theater. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 29)
$42.50-$48.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Andrew Bird & Leif Vollebekk
$37.50, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

Ghost Tapes
$5-$10, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey
$39.95-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lady Antebellum
$26.75-$101.25, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Playboi Carti
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Gipsy Kings
$55-$78, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder
$20-$22,, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jason Richardson
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Trumpet Summit: "Generations"
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

US Bombs
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

The Gipsy Kings
$81-$86, 8 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

VNV Nation
$27.50-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Murderburgers
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

The Cutthroat Drifters (final show)
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Ken Peplowski Quartet
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$42.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Inspector
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

GRiZ
$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Spag Heddy
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Slander
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

Wovenhand
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

