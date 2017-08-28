The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

After headlining Red Rocks for the first time last year, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats return to the venue for a two-night stand this week. Also on the calendar, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will co-headline the Pepsi Center, Lady Antebellum will play Fiddler's Green, Playboi Carti will take the stage at the Ogden Theatre, and Wovenhand performs at the Marquis Theater. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 29)
$42.50-$48.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Andrew Bird & Leif Vollebekk
$37.50, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
Ghost Tapes
$5-$10, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey
$39.95-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lady Antebellum
$26.75-$101.25, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Playboi Carti
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Gipsy Kings
$55-$78, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder
$20-$22,, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jason Richardson
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Trumpet Summit: "Generations"
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
US Bombs
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30
The Gipsy Kings
$81-$86, 8 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
VNV Nation
$27.50-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Murderburgers
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
The Cutthroat Drifters (final show)
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Ken Peplowski Quartet
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$42.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Inspector
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
GRiZ
$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Spag Heddy
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Slander
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
Wovenhand
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
