The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

After headlining Red Rocks for the first time last year, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats return to the venue for a two-night stand this week. Also on the calendar, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will co-headline the Pepsi Center, Lady Antebellum will play Fiddler's Green, Playboi Carti will take the stage at the Ogden Theatre, and Wovenhand performs at the Marquis Theater. See our full list of picks below.