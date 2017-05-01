menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 1-4

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 1-4

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Chance the Rapper plays two shows at Red Rocks this week.
Lindsey Bartlett
A A

Take Note the Concert, featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, OneRepublic, Isaac Slade of the Fray, Todd Park Mohr and others, will take place Thursday at 1STBANK Center, while Chance the Rapper takes over Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. PJ Harvey, who hasn't played Denver in more than a decade, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, the Slackers are at the Marquis Theater for a two-night stand, Christian McBride Trio is at Dazzle for two nights, Animals as Leaders are at the Fox Theater, and the Meat Puppets and Mike Watt are at the Bluebird. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MAY 1

Delain and Hammerfall
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Oddisee & Good Compny
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Roxy Suicide
$8-$10, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Scarves
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Chance the Rapper (also May 3)
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

PJ Harvey
$39.50/$45, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Say Anything and Bayside
$23-$26 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + the Jom and Terry Show
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Slackers (also May 3)
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Charly Bliss
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

All Them Witches
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Jamey Johnson
$35-$45, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Gnash
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Murray Perahia
$10-$60, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, University of Denver

Animals as Leaders
$26, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

L.A. Witch
$10-$13, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Weedeater
$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Christian McBride Trio (also May 4)
$35-$38, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Take Note the Concert: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, OneRepublic, Isaac Slade and more
$25-$55/VIP $250, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Real Friends
20-$24, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Tatanka
$10, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Frank Iero and the Patience
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Icon for Hire
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

