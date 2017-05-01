The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 1-4
|
Chance the Rapper plays two shows at Red Rocks this week.
Lindsey Bartlett
Take Note the Concert, featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, OneRepublic, Isaac Slade of the Fray, Todd Park Mohr and others, will take place Thursday at 1STBANK Center, while Chance the Rapper takes over Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. PJ Harvey, who hasn't played Denver in more than a decade, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, the Slackers are at the Marquis Theater for a two-night stand, Christian McBride Trio is at Dazzle for two nights, Animals as Leaders are at the Fox Theater, and the Meat Puppets and Mike Watt are at the Bluebird. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MAY 1
Delain and Hammerfall
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Oddisee & Good Compny
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Roxy Suicide
$8-$10, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Scarves
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 2
Chance the Rapper (also May 3)
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
PJ Harvey
$39.50/$45, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Say Anything and Bayside
$23-$26 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + the Jom and Terry Show
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Slackers (also May 3)
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Charly Bliss
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
All Them Witches
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Jamey Johnson
$35-$45, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Gnash
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Murray Perahia
$10-$60, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center, University of Denver
Animals as Leaders
$26, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
L.A. Witch
$10-$13, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Weedeater
$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Christian McBride Trio (also May 4)
$35-$38, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Take Note the Concert: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, OneRepublic, Isaac Slade and more
$25-$55/VIP $250, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Real Friends
20-$24, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Tatanka
$10, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Frank Iero and the Patience
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Icon for Hire
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
