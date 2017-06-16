The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday.
Jon Solomon
Although there's a lot of festival action happening around the state this weekend, like the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Country Jam and Sonic Bloom, we're sticking with shows that are closer to home for this weekend's picks, like Denver PrideFest, which features headliners Jennifer Holliday and DJ Audé, Electric Funeral Fest, which is at 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive, and Freedom Fest, which features Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, Lynch Mob and more. Also, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are at the Paramount Theatre, Dispatch is at Red Rocks, and Drive-By Truckers are at Chautauqua Auditorium for two nights. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Dispatch
$39.95-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Drive-By Truckers (also June 17)
$32-$50, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
Dion Timmer
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Electric Funeral Fest (also June 17)
$32-$59, 4 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Free, 6:30 p.m., Louisville Street Fair
The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman
$40-$50, 7 & 10 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Badflower and Goodbye June
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Denver PrideFest (also June 18)
Free, 12 p.m., Civic Center Park
Gramatik
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
XXXTENTACION
$25-$27.50, 11 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Overload Festival
$20-$50, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Paper Bird and Shoot Twins
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti
$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Portugal. The Man
$35, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jack Russell's Great White
$18, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Hail the Sun
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Trace Bundy
$24-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dressy Bessy
$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Rob Mullins Band
$15-$22, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Freedom Fest
$30-$35, 12 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Portugal. The Man and Local Natives
$39.50-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$32-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mason Jennings
$26-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
