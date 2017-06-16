menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday.
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday.
Jon Solomon
Although there's a lot of festival action happening around the state this weekend, like the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Country Jam and Sonic Bloom, we're sticking with shows that are closer to home for this weekend's picks, like Denver PrideFest, which features headliners Jennifer Holliday and DJ Audé, Electric Funeral Fest, which is at 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive, and Freedom Fest, which features Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, Lynch Mob and more. Also, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are at the Paramount Theatre, Dispatch is at Red Rocks, and Drive-By Truckers are at Chautauqua Auditorium for two nights. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Dispatch
$39.95-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Drive-By Truckers (also June 17)
$32-$50, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

Dion Timmer
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Electric Funeral Fest (also June 17)
$32-$59, 4 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive

Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Free, 6:30 p.m., Louisville Street Fair

The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman
$40-$50, 7 & 10 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Badflower and Goodbye June
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Denver PrideFest (also June 18)
Free, 12 p.m., Civic Center Park

Gramatik
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

XXXTENTACION
$25-$27.50, 11 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Overload Festival
$20-$50, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Paper Bird and Shoot Twins
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Afrodisiac: A Celebration of the Music of Fela Kuti
$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Portugal. The Man
$35, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jack Russell's Great White
$18, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Hail the Sun
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Trace Bundy
$24-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dressy Bessy
$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Rob Mullins Band
$15-$22, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Freedom Fest
$30-$35, 12 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill

SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Portugal. The Man and Local Natives
$39.50-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$32-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mason Jennings
$26-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

