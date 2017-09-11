The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tuesday is bro-rock heavy, with Nickelback at Red Rocks and Sammy Hagar headlining Fiddler's Green, while Haim takes over the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Thundercat is at the venue the following night. This week's lineup also includes Bonnie Raitt at Macky Auditorium, Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Gothic Theatre, and Geographer at Globe Hall. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Jake Miller
$20-$25 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Venom Inc
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Geographer
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Sammy Hagar & the Circle
$24-$99.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Nickelback
$75-$125, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Toad the Wet Sprocket
$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Shadowboxers
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Coast Modern
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Cash'd Out (also September 13 and 14)
$15, 8 p.m., Lion's Lair
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Bonnie Raitt
$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
HAIM
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Delbert McClinton
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tab Benoit
$22.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chameleons Vox
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mac Lethal
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Avishai Cohen (also September 14)
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Above and Beyond
$39.95-$60, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Thundercat
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Through the Roots
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Seven Lions
$27.75-$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Benjamin Booker
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
10,000 Maniacs
$49-$54, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Thao (of Get Down Stay Down)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SALES
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!