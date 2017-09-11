The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tuesday is bro-rock heavy, with Nickelback at Red Rocks and Sammy Hagar headlining Fiddler's Green, while Haim takes over the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Thundercat is at the venue the following night. This week's lineup also includes Bonnie Raitt at Macky Auditorium, Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Gothic Theatre, and Geographer at Globe Hall. See our full list of picks below.