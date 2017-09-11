 


Thundercat headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.EXPAND
Thundercat headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.
Roger Ho

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 11, 2017 | 5:13am
AA

Tuesday is bro-rock heavy, with Nickelback at Red Rocks and Sammy Hagar headlining Fiddler's Green, while Haim takes over the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and Thundercat is at the venue the following night. This week's lineup also includes Bonnie Raitt at Macky Auditorium, Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Gothic Theatre, and Geographer at Globe Hall. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Jake Miller
$20-$25 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Venom Inc
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Geographer
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER  12

Sammy Hagar & the Circle
$24-$99.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Nickelback
$75-$125, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Toad the Wet Sprocket
$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Shadowboxers
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Coast Modern
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Cash'd Out (also September 13 and 14)
$15, 8 p.m., Lion's Lair

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Bonnie Raitt
$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

HAIM
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Delbert McClinton
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tab Benoit
$22.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chameleons Vox
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mac Lethal
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Avishai Cohen (also September 14)
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER  14

Above and Beyond
$39.95-$60, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Thundercat
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Through the Roots
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Seven Lions
$27.75-$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Benjamin Booker
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

10,000 Maniacs
$49-$54, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center

Thao (of Get Down Stay Down)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SALES
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

