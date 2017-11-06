 


Tyler, the Creator is at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
Tyler, the Creator is at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
David Le

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 6, 2017 | 5:30am
AA

Tyler, the Creator, who released Flower Boy last July, stops at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday in support of the album, while Brother Ali is at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are the Drums at the Bluebird Theater, Beach Slang at the Marquis Theater, Victor Wooten at the Gothic Theatre and Yanni at the Buell Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

The Drums
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Smokey Brights
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

American Murder Song
$30 and up, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Positive Hits Tour
$26.95-$59.25, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre

6LACK
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Theory of a Deadman
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Brother Ali
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Beach Slang
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Steel House (also November 8)
$17-$27, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Dance With the Dead
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Tyler, the Creator
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Victor Wooten
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Poco
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Low Cut Connie
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Yanni
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre

Mariachi Sol de Mexico
$39.50-$79.50, 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Spafford
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Felly
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Guantanamo Baywatch
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

