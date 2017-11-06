The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tyler, the Creator, who released Flower Boy last July, stops at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday in support of the album, while Brother Ali is at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are the Drums at the Bluebird Theater, Beach Slang at the Marquis Theater, Victor Wooten at the Gothic Theatre and Yanni at the Buell Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6
The Drums
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Smokey Brights
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
American Murder Song
$30 and up, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Positive Hits Tour
$26.95-$59.25, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre
6LACK
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Theory of a Deadman
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Brother Ali
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Beach Slang
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Steel House (also November 8)
$17-$27, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Dance With the Dead
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Tyler, the Creator
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Victor Wooten
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Poco
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Low Cut Connie
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Yanni
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre
Mariachi Sol de Mexico
$39.50-$79.50, 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Spafford
$19.99-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Felly
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Guantanamo Baywatch
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!