Phish fans outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where the band returns for another three-night Labor Day weekend run.EXPAND
Phish fans outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, where the band returns for another three-night Labor Day weekend run.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 1, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Over the past six years, Phish has set up shop for three nights as part of its annual Labor Day weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park this weekend with music by Rick Springfield, 38 Special, Sheila E., KONGOS, Five for Fighting and more. This weekend's lineup also includes two-night stands from GRiZ at Red Rocks as well as Minus the Bear and Pinback at Summit Music Hall, while Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Cashmere Cat and more are part of the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Phish (also September 2 and 3)
$55-$70, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park

GRiZ (also September 2)
$49.75, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11:30 a.m., Civic Center Park

Ja Rule and Ashanti
$49, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Trevor Hall
$26.50-$37, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Minus the Bear and Pinback (also September 2)
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Claude VonStroke
$15-$25, 9 p.m., the Church

Milo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Vintage Trouble
$100, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Russell Malone Quartet
$27-$30, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Dierks Bentley
$26-$80.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

The Growlers
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Soul Rebels
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Earthless
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dada
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mad Decent Block Party
$65, 4:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Cumbia Festival
Free, 3 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Yes, Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
$38-$48, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Jacquees
$45-$100, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

She Wants Revenge
$25-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

La Luz
$14, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

MC Lars
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Josephine Foster
$20-$30, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

