The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Over the past six years, Phish has set up shop for three nights as part of its annual Labor Day weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park this weekend with music by Rick Springfield, 38 Special, Sheila E., KONGOS, Five for Fighting and more. This weekend's lineup also includes two-night stands from GRiZ at Red Rocks as well as Minus the Bear and Pinback at Summit Music Hall, while Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Cashmere Cat and more are part of the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Phish (also September 2 and 3)
$55-$70, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park
GRiZ (also September 2)
$49.75, 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11:30 a.m., Civic Center Park
Ja Rule and Ashanti
$49, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Trevor Hall
$26.50-$37, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Minus the Bear and Pinback (also September 2)
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Claude VonStroke
$15-$25, 9 p.m., the Church
Milo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Vintage Trouble
$100, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Russell Malone Quartet
$27-$30, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Dierks Bentley
$26-$80.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
The Growlers
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Soul Rebels
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Earthless
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dada
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Mad Decent Block Party
$65, 4:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Cumbia Festival
Free, 3 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Yes, Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
$38-$48, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Jacquees
$45-$100, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
She Wants Revenge
$25-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
La Luz
$14, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
MC Lars
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Josephine Foster
$20-$30, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle
