The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Over the past six years, Phish has set up shop for three nights as part of its annual Labor Day weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park this weekend with music by Rick Springfield, 38 Special, Sheila E., KONGOS, Five for Fighting and more. This weekend's lineup also includes two-night stands from GRiZ at Red Rocks as well as Minus the Bear and Pinback at Summit Music Hall, while Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Cashmere Cat and more are part of the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.