The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

While the Pixies concert at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday night is sold out, there are still tickets left for the band's Wednesday night gig at the Fillmore Auditorium. Red Hot Chili Peppers return to the Pepsi Center tonight, Janet Jackson is at the arena tomorrow night and Deadmau5 kicks of his two-night stand at Red Rocks. This week's lineup also includes Boris at the Bluebird Theater, Girlpool at Larimer Lounge and Penny & Sparrow at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
Red Hot Chili Peppers
$49 and up, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Tash Sultana
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Strumbellas
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Corner Girls
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Trashcan Sinatras
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
Janet Jackson
$60-$150, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Issues
$21-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Pixies
$55-$65, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Corey Feldman & the Angels
$30-$75, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Yelawolf
$20-$89, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Boris
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dälek
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
Pixies
$49.75-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Radical Face
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
$23-$33, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Center for the Arts, Lone Tree
Girlpool
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19
Deadmau5
$59.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Penny & Sparrow
$22/25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Chief Keef
$20-$25, 11:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
