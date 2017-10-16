 


Pixies play at the Boulder Theater and Fillmore Auditorium this week.
Pixies play at the Boulder Theater and Fillmore Auditorium this week.
Christopher Victorio

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 16, 2017 | 5:50am
AA

While the Pixies concert at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday night is sold out, there are still tickets left for the band's Wednesday night gig at the Fillmore Auditorium. Red Hot Chili Peppers return to the Pepsi Center tonight, Janet Jackson is at the arena tomorrow night and Deadmau5 kicks of his two-night stand at Red Rocks. This week's lineup also includes Boris at the Bluebird Theater, Girlpool at Larimer Lounge and Penny & Sparrow at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

Red Hot Chili Peppers
$49 and up, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Tash Sultana
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Strumbellas
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Corner Girls
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Trashcan Sinatras
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Janet Jackson
$60-$150, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Issues
$21-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Pixies
$55-$65, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Corey Feldman & the Angels
$30-$75, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Yelawolf
$20-$89, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Boris
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dälek
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Pixies
$49.75-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Radical Face
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
$23-$33, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Center for the Arts, Lone Tree

Girlpool
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Deadmau5
$59.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Penny & Sparrow
$22/25, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Chief Keef
$20-$25, 11:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

