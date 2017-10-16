The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

While the Pixies concert at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday night is sold out, there are still tickets left for the band's Wednesday night gig at the Fillmore Auditorium. Red Hot Chili Peppers return to the Pepsi Center tonight, Janet Jackson is at the arena tomorrow night and Deadmau5 kicks of his two-night stand at Red Rocks. This week's lineup also includes Boris at the Bluebird Theater, Girlpool at Larimer Lounge and Penny & Sparrow at the Boulder Theater. See our full list of picks below.