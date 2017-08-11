The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Velorama Colorado, a celebration of bands and bicycles, is happening in the RiNo District this weekend and features live music by Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Old 97's, the Jayhawks and more, while Rancid and Dropkick Murphys co-headline the Sculpture Park tonight with the Selecter and Kevin Seconds opening. Channel 93.3's Big Gig happens tomorrow night at Fiddler's Green with Blink-182 headlining and other acts like Bleachers and Marian Hill on the bill as well. "The Rocky Mountain Way," Colorado Music Hall of Fame's induction concert, is on Sunday at Fiddler's Green and features performances from Garth Brooks, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Joe Walsh reuniting with Barnstorm and more. See our full picks below.