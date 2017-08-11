 


Rancid plays at the Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park tonight with Dropkick Murphys.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 11, 2017 | 5:00am
Velorama Colorado, a celebration of bands and bicycles, is happening in the RiNo District this weekend and features live music by Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Old 97's, the Jayhawks and more, while Rancid and Dropkick Murphys co-headline the Sculpture Park tonight with the Selecter and Kevin Seconds opening. Channel 93.3's Big Gig happens tomorrow night at Fiddler's Green with Blink-182 headlining and other acts like Bleachers and Marian Hill on the bill as well. "The Rocky Mountain Way," Colorado Music Hall of Fame's induction concert, is on Sunday at Fiddler's Green and features performances from Garth Brooks, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Joe Walsh reuniting with Barnstorm and more. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Pretty Lights (also August 12)
$54.50-$60, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Velorama Colorado (also August 12 and 13)
$25-$50/VIP $250-$300, 6 p.m., RiNo District

311
$29.50-$45, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Jason Boland & the Stragglers
$12, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys
$39.95-$45, 5:30 p.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park

Twiddle (also August 12)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Zapp
$24-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lil Pump
$25-$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Indigenous
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Strange Americans
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

EyeHateGod
$15-$18, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
$59-$129, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2017
$29.50-$99, 1:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Engage Music Festival
$15-$20, 11 a.m., Summit Music Hall

Blues & Brews
$8-$10, 7:30 p.m., Old South Pearl Street

Priests
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Old 97's
$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Colorado Music Hall of Fame presented by Comfort Dental
$24-$125, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

The Band of Heathens
free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Los Lobos and Los Lonely Bones
$29-$39, 8 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Spiritual Cramp Gothic Festival
$10-$75, 4 p.m., The Church

The Goddamn Gallows
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

