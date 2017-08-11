The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Velorama Colorado, a celebration of bands and bicycles, is happening in the RiNo District this weekend and features live music by Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Old 97's, the Jayhawks and more, while Rancid and Dropkick Murphys co-headline the Sculpture Park tonight with the Selecter and Kevin Seconds opening. Channel 93.3's Big Gig happens tomorrow night at Fiddler's Green with Blink-182 headlining and other acts like Bleachers and Marian Hill on the bill as well. "The Rocky Mountain Way," Colorado Music Hall of Fame's induction concert, is on Sunday at Fiddler's Green and features performances from Garth Brooks, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Joe Walsh reuniting with Barnstorm and more. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Pretty Lights (also August 12)
$54.50-$60, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Velorama Colorado (also August 12 and 13)
$25-$50/VIP $250-$300, 6 p.m., RiNo District
311
$29.50-$45, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Jason Boland & the Stragglers
$12, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys
$39.95-$45, 5:30 p.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
Twiddle (also August 12)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Zapp
$24-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lil Pump
$25-$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Indigenous
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Strange Americans
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
EyeHateGod
$15-$18, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
$59-$129, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2017
$29.50-$99, 1:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Engage Music Festival
$15-$20, 11 a.m., Summit Music Hall
Blues & Brews
$8-$10, 7:30 p.m., Old South Pearl Street
Priests
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Old 97's
$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Colorado Music Hall of Fame presented by Comfort Dental
$24-$125, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
The Band of Heathens
free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Los Lobos and Los Lonely Bones
$29-$39, 8 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Spiritual Cramp Gothic Festival
$10-$75, 4 p.m., The Church
The Goddamn Gallows
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
