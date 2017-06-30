The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Deftones are at the Pepsi Center tonight with Rise Against.
Aaron Thackeray
Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks for a three-night run that kicks off tonight, while Rise Against and Deftones co-headline at the Pepsi Center tonight. Conor Oberst plays shows at the Ogden Theatre, Boulder Theater and Mishawaka Amphitheatre and the I Love the 90s – The Party Continues Tour stops at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, with Black Street, Naughty By Nature, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Color Me Badd and More. This weekend's lineup also includes guitarist Marc Ribot at Dazzle on Saturday, MisterWives at the Ogden Theatre and Rubedo's Independence Day III at the Bluebird Theater. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Rise Against and Deftones
$45-$59.50, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Umphrey's McGee (also July 1 and 2)
$39.66-$66.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Conor Oberst
$36, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Birch Street
$12, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
King Lil G
$20/$22.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville
The Builders and the Butchers
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
White Reaper and Ron Gallo
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, JULY 1
I Love the '90s – The Party Continues Tour: Blackstreet, Naughty By Nature and more
$22.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
MisterWives
$25.99, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Conor Oberst
$31/$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
STRFKR
$21/$23, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Rubedo's Independence Day III
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Marc Ribot
$15-$25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
!!! (Chk Chk Chk)
$15.75-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Sunnyside Music Festival Fundraiser Concert
$15, 6 p.m., Historic Elitch Theatre
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Broncos Block Party featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
$15, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Zeds Dead
$50.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tethys
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chronologue
$10-$12, 6 p.m., Dazzle
