The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

EXPAND Deftones are at the Pepsi Center tonight with Rise Against. Aaron Thackeray

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks for a three-night run that kicks off tonight, while Rise Against and Deftones co-headline at the Pepsi Center tonight. Conor Oberst plays shows at the Ogden Theatre, Boulder Theater and Mishawaka Amphitheatre and the I Love the 90s – The Party Continues Tour stops at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, with Black Street, Naughty By Nature, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Color Me Badd and More. This weekend's lineup also includes guitarist Marc Ribot at Dazzle on Saturday, MisterWives at the Ogden Theatre and Rubedo's Independence Day III at the Bluebird Theater. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Rise Against and Deftones

$45-$59.50, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Umphrey's McGee (also July 1 and 2)

$39.66-$66.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Conor Oberst

$36, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Birch Street

$12, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

King Lil G

$20/$22.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville

The Builders and the Butchers

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

White Reaper and Ron Gallo

$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, JULY 1

I Love the '90s – The Party Continues Tour: Blackstreet, Naughty By Nature and more

$22.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

MisterWives

$25.99, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Conor Oberst

$31/$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

STRFKR

$21/$23, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Rubedo's Independence Day III

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Marc Ribot

$15-$25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

!!! (Chk Chk Chk)

$15.75-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Sunnyside Music Festival Fundraiser Concert

$15, 6 p.m., Historic Elitch Theatre

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Broncos Block Party featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

$15, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Zeds Dead

$50.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tethys

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chronologue

$10-$12, 6 p.m., Dazzle