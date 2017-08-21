 


Maren Morris opens for Sam Hunt at Red Rocks.
Robby Klein

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 21, 2017 | 6:16am
Country singer Sam Hunt headlines Red Rocks for two nights with Maren Morris opening, while Joe Bonamassa takes over the venue on Wednesday and "1964" The Tribute, which recreates the 1964 Beatles American invasion, is there on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Khalid at the Ogden Theatre tonight and Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow night, the Alarm at the Soiled Dove and Gaby Moreno at Levitt Pavilion. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Sam Hunt (also August 22)
$39.50-$55.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Khalid
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Arsonists Get All The Girls
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Pelican
$15, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Khalid
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Washed Out
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

August Alsina
$20-$195, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kingdom of Giants
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Alarm
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Pickwick
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Monty Alexander Trio (also August 23)
$20-$45, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Joe Bonamassa
$69-$149, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

2 Chainz
$32.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Cured
$12-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Marty Friedman
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

White Dwarf
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

"1964" The Tribute
$38.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gaby Moreno
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Koan Sound
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Hernan Cattaneo
$10-$20, 9 p.m., The Church

Art Lande Trio
$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

