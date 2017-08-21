The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singer Sam Hunt headlines Red Rocks for two nights with Maren Morris opening, while Joe Bonamassa takes over the venue on Wednesday and "1964" The Tribute, which recreates the 1964 Beatles American invasion, is there on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Khalid at the Ogden Theatre tonight and Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow night, the Alarm at the Soiled Dove and Gaby Moreno at Levitt Pavilion. See our full list of picks below.