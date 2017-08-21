The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singer Sam Hunt headlines Red Rocks for two nights with Maren Morris opening, while Joe Bonamassa takes over the venue on Wednesday and "1964" The Tribute, which recreates the 1964 Beatles American invasion, is there on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Khalid at the Ogden Theatre tonight and Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow night, the Alarm at the Soiled Dove and Gaby Moreno at Levitt Pavilion. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
Sam Hunt (also August 22)
$39.50-$55.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Khalid
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Arsonists Get All The Girls
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Pelican
$15, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
Khalid
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Washed Out
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
August Alsina
$20-$195, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kingdom of Giants
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Alarm
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Pickwick
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Monty Alexander Trio (also August 23)
$20-$45, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
Joe Bonamassa
$69-$149, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
2 Chainz
$32.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Cured
$12-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Marty Friedman
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
White Dwarf
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
"1964" The Tribute
$38.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gaby Moreno
Free, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Koan Sound
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Hernan Cattaneo
$10-$20, 9 p.m., The Church
Art Lande Trio
$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
